Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 4) Visitors rest in deckchairs near an Airbus A380 passenger aircraft of Portuguese carrier HiFly at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018 01 / 27 Visitors rest in deckchairs near an Airbus A380 passenger aircraft of Portuguese carrier HiFly at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018 01 / 27

LONDON (AP) — Airbus and Boeing say demand for aircraft surged at the Farnborough International Airshow amid increased passenger and cargo traffic.

The world's biggest commercial aircraft makers reported firm orders and commitments for future purchases worth tens of billions of dollars as the show's commercial side ended Thursday.

U.S.-based Boeing announced a total of 673 orders and commitments for planes, compared with 571 at last year's Paris Air Show, which alternates with Farnborough as the aviation industry's premier showcase. Airbus said it received orders and commitments for 431 aircraft, compared with 326 at the Paris event.

Boeing says its total reflects "resurgence in demand for freighters and strong order activity for the 737 MAX and 787 passenger airplanes."

Airbus says it saw "strong market appetite for all our leading aircraft product families."

IN PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 3)

Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 3) EasyJet pilots pose from the cockpit of the carrier's new Airbus A321neo aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018. 01 / 20 EasyJet pilots pose from the cockpit of the carrier's new Airbus A321neo aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018. 01 / 20

PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 2)

Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 2) A visitor takes a selfie photograph in front of a Boeing F15E MultiRoll fighter aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018. 01 / 40 A visitor takes a selfie photograph in front of a Boeing F15E MultiRoll fighter aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018. 01 / 40

PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 1)

Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018. 01 / 26 A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018. 01 / 26

TODAY IN THE SKY: The world's new No. 1 airline for 2018 is ...

Skytrax ranks the world's top airlines for 2018 (see the top 20) A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. 01 / 21 A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. 01 / 21

EasyJet pilots pose from the cockpit of the carrier's new Airbus A321neo aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.

Adrian Dennis, AFP/Getty Images

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com