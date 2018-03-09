A boy reportedly struck by a float at the Harvest Festival parade in Windsor, Colorado died at a hospital Monday, according to the Windsor Police Department.

The unidentified boy was a participant on a parade float and died after an "accident" occurred Monday morning, a news release from the police department says.

The boy was participating in a church-sponsored float when he was struck by the float, The Denver Post reports, citing Todd Vess, a spokesman for Windsor Severance Fire Rescue.

The Weld County Coroner's Office will release the boy's identity and cause of death, police said.

The incident occurred toward the end of the parade, which was immediately canceled as the boy was treated and transported to an unidentified hospital. Police said he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“The child and family are in our hearts right now," Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek said in the news release. "Windsor is a small, tight-knit community and we hope to protect the family’s privacy as they grieve the loss of their child."

Follow Jacy Marmaduke on Twitter: @jacymarmaduke. Contributing: Joel Shannon, USA TODAY

