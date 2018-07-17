A model walks down the runway during the Sports Illustrated swimwear show at Miami Swim Week, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Miami Beach, Fla. The models were chosen locally in an open casting call to walk in the show. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A model is making waves at Miami Swim Week with her everyday "accessory."

Mara Martin hit the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swim Search runway show Sunday night­ — all while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter.

The new mom strutted down the catwalk in a one-shoulder, gold bikini as she nursed her baby, who wore noise-canceling headphones, a green bikini of her own and a diaper.

"I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day," Martin later wrote on Instagram.

The audience cheered the mother and daughter duo on along the way.

Martin says she was chosen as one of the 16 finalists for the fashion show at W South Beach.

“Im so so so thankful for the entire team at Sports Illustrated for picking me!” she posted on Instagram before the show.

Martin included the hashtag #modelmom.

Following the show, Martin wrote: "It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!"

A majority of social media users expressed their appreciation for Martin's family-filled strut.

“You are so so amazing! Thank you for doing this, from all breastfeeding moms everywhere!!” one commenter wrote.

“I’m so thrilled that @si_swimsuit is defining beauty in so many different levels ❤️👏🏽 great job! Motherhood is beautiful,” another wrote.

The Sports Illustrated Swim Search show also featured Paralympian Brenna Huckaby, who walked down the runway with a prosthetic leg.

Paralympian model Brenna Huckaby, right, walks down the runway during the Sports Illustrated swimwear show at Miami Swim Week, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Miami Beach, Fla. The models were chosen locally in an open casting call to walk in the show. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

