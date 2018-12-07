Build-a-Bear's one day sale was so successful it was shut down — in some places, just hours after it began.
"We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores."
The message went out about 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Before the stores even opened in the U.S., the long lines caused the company to put a notice out on social media that it would limit the number of people who could take advantage of the deal due to safety concerns.
When the deal was announced on Monday, parents were overjoyed at the Pay Your Age deal on Thursday, July 12. Walk in and pick out a plush toy for the cost of your child's age.
Except that eager children were turned away.
Livid parents took to social media in the U.S. and the U.K. to rage.
'Overwhelming and unprecendented'
Lines stretched outside Build-a-Bear's stores forever with parents reporting waiting up to six hours to buy a plush toy, according to some social media reports.
Build-a-Bear representatives called the promotion in a news release to All the Moms "overwhelming and unprecedented."
"The response to our Pay Your Age Day event has been overwhelming and unprecedented in our 21-year history, and the safety of our Guests and associates is our top priority."
Customers should hear something ASAP
The company said it is "working to address the situation" and "will reach out directly to our valued guests as soon as possible."
To earn the Pay Your Age promotion, adults had to enroll in the free Build-a-Bear Bonus Club rewards program and provide an email address.
Build-a-Bear is expected to contact customers through their email.
MORE: Shut out of Build-a-Bear Pay Your Age Day? Try this birthday month deal instead.
Like All the Moms?
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
READ MORE:
- Build-a-Bear announces amazing one-day, 'Pay-Your-Age Day' deal
- Want your baby to sleep better? Feed them solid food sooner, a study suggests
- Busy Philipps is famous for sharing everything. Except her anxiety.
- Stitch Fix just launched a clothing subscription box for kids (and it's affordable!)