﻿LEWISTON, California -- As flames from the deadly Carr Fire light the midnight sky around him, firefighter Derek Longoria gratefully lowers himself to the pavement and tears into the first meal he's had in 12 hours.

The food is nothing special -- a hamburger patty with jalapeno cheese sauce, dug from a pouch and scarfed in a hurry. But right now, Longoria and firefighting partner Zachary Hankins, 26, just need the calories. The men from CalFire engine 2477 have been working almost nonstop since the fire blasted through Redding and the surrounding communities tucked into the forest.

More than 900 homes have already burned but countless more were saved by firefighters. More than 3,000 firefighters from across the country are assigned to the fire, battling flames in triple-digit temperatures and choking smoke.

“That first night, when we saved a bunch of houses, that was awesome," Longoria, 28, said.

Seasonal CalFire firefighter Derek Longoria stops for a dinner break just after midnight on July 31, 2018, while fighting the Carr Fire near Redding, California. Longoria is reclining on the pavement of a road, which is also acting as a fire break to slow the fire's spread.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

Their work is taking a toll. Longoria has worn holes in the soles of his sturdy leather boots from hiking hoses up and down the rugged terrain, and from racing from neighborhood to neighborhood at the order of dispatchers and fire commanders. And although they do their best to stay safe, the fire has claimed the lives of two firefighters.

This year, Longoria and Hankins are among the nearly 2,000 seasonal firefighters hired by CalFire, the statewide fire department, to battle wildfires. Those seasonal firefighters join more than 5,300 fulltime employees and about 3,500 inmate volunteers, along with thousands of heavy-equipment contractors and supply company workers

And it's not enough.

Although the number of wildfires sparked annually in California has remained generally steady, the destruction they cause is getting worse. The Carr Fire is now the 6th-most destructive wildfire in state history. Five of the state's 10 most destructive wildfires have come in the past four years, and while they usually come in September or later, the Carr Fire has the dubious distinction of being the earliest major wildfire in decades.

A burned-out pickup sits amidst a destroyed home in Redding, California, following the July 2018 Carr Fire.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

The Carr Fire started July 23 when sparks from a deflated trailer tire ignited roadside vegetation. The fire quickly spread in high heat and strong winds, prompted thousands of evacuations. As of Aug. 1, it has destroyed 965 homes and is just 30 percent contained.

The changing fire seasons have prompted CalFire, the nation's 3rd-largest fire department, to hire seasonal firefighters months earlier than usual. Experts say the western wildfire season lasts 80 days longer than it did 30 years ago, with the season now stretching 222 days due to warmer, drier summers.

The Carr Fire burns through underbrush west of Redding, California, in the early hours of July 31, 2018.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

"Not only are we hiring sooner, but firefighters are working longer," said Heather Williams, a CalFire information officer. "It's not really a season anymore. It's just year round."

Longoria doesn't need anyone to tell him things have changed. Even in his three years as a seasonal firefighter, he's seen wildfires get more intense and he's not sure how much longer he wants to keep fighting the fight. He has two kids and a girlfriend who he'll see only rarely during a fire season that lasts nine months. The upside is the huge amounts of guaranteed overtime that can push salaries for even the newest firefighters above $60,000 for the nine-month season.

“It’s a lot of dirty, hard work. Your summers are gone because the fires are so gnarly," he said. "I don’t know how some of these dudes do it. They’re gone all summer and only see their family in the winter.”

Reflected in the red paint of his truck, CalFire seasonal firefighter Zachary Hankins watches a pump fills the water tank during a break in fighting the Carr Fire near Redding, California, on July 31, 2018.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

Hankins, 26, a former Marine, is working his second season for CalFire, drawn to the job by its discipline and the chance to help his fellow Americans. Hankins said he tried working in a fast-food restaurant but found it unfulfilling. Despite the grueling 24-hour shifts he and his colleagues have already pulled this season, Hankins said the hard work is worth it.

“As soon as we got in here, they were like “go, go, go," Hankins said, thinking back to early Thursday morning when the fire took off and evacuations were being ordered. "We were everywhere just trying to put out houses.”

Monday night offered the hope that firefighters were getting the upper hand on the destructive fire. Temperatures moderated and the humidity was up, with little wind to drive the flames. That gave firefighters the chance to light small fires in areas they want to protect, and dozens of men rested in their trucks or dozed on the ground as they monitored the crackling embers and watched as flames consumed trees.

The Carr Fire burns through underbrush west of Redding, California, in the early morning hours of July 31, 2018.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

Ash and smoke filled the air as firefighters traded war stories and jokes, debated the merits of different pre-packaged meals and discussed whether their predecessors 20 years ago were tougher.

While the basic tactics for fighting wildfires haven't changed much in generations, California's modern wildfires are particularly destructive because so many homes are built amongst the trees. While some local areas require fire-resistant building materials on new construction, older homes, especially trailer homes, are particularly vulnerable to wind-driven flames.

Complicating matters, experts say there are as many as 129 million dead trees standing across the state, killed by drought and insects and just waiting for a spark.

Firefighter Derek Longoria stands atop his engine while monitoring the progress of the Carr Fire in the early morning hours of July 31, 2018 near Redding, California.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

CalFire has increased the amount of time firefighters spend clearing away dead trees, either by cutting them down or conducting what are known as "prescribed burns," which are fires lit under controlled conditions. The theory is that by lighting fires that will burn weakly, firefighters will reduce the danger that same area will burn out of control later. Hiring firefighters earlier gives crews more time to perform that work before the fire season truly begins.

It's all part of officials' efforts to get residents to take fire danger more seriously. Even though California is prone to wildfires, many residents seem to think it will never happen to them. That's why firefighters, in consultation with local law enforcement, are also pushing for evacuations to be announced earlier, giving residents more time to get out in advance of fires that spread faster than they used to.

"People are starting to take notice, realizing that these fires are burning so big and so fast that their luck might run out," Williams said. "Wildfire behavior is changing. Career firefighters are saying they've never seen anything like it -- and they keep saying it."

CalFire seasonal firefighter Zachary Hankins, 26, stops for a dinner break just after midnight on July 31, 2018, while fighting the Carr Fire near Redding, California.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

Among those echoing that sentiment is Bret Gouvea, the commander of the Carr Fire incident management team. One of the CalFire's most experienced fire commanders, Gouvea told area residents on Tuesday night that firefighters have been confounded by the Carr Fire's overnight behavior. Wildfires normally flare up during the day and calm back down at night when the temperatures are cooler and the winds calmer.

But the dry conditions mean the fire gets roaring in the day and then keeps burning at night, the way fires more often do at the end of the summer, he said.

The setting sun highlights burned trees destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 31, 2018, near Redding, Calif.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

"We are seeing fire behavior that's typical of October," Gouvea warned. "And it's only July."

Back on the Carr Fire, Hankins and Longoria are stretched out on the pavement watching the flames consume underbrush. They're poised to intervene if embers look like they'll cross the road, but are otherwise resting up after seemingly endless days of work. The day off they had on Sunday seems months ago at this point, and they've still got at least six hours of work left this night.

The two aren't even sure what fire they were pulled off to help with this one, or even which neighborhoods they ended up protecting. Like most of CalFire's seasonal firefighters, Hankins and Longoria will be working continuously for weeks on end, with few real breaks.

The Carr Fire burns through underbrush west of Redding, California, in the early hours of July 31, 2018.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

Cell phone videos Hankins and Longoria shot show flames consuming houses, and massive trees toppling power lines. In the dark, it's hard to see landmarks, especially if the fire has burned them down, along with the street signs.

"We were up for so many hours," Hankins said by way of explanation.

And the heart of the wildfire season yet to come in September and October. Still, Hankins said he's proud to be protecting his state and well aware of how much longer this season will go on.

“You give up all your time, but you get home and you feel really good about what you did,” he said.

A sign thanks first responders who fought the Carr Fire near Redding, California.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

