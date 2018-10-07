While some public figures are being hassled in public, at least one is receiving free dessert.

Rep. Ted Lieu was buying food at a Greek diner recently when the owner gave him free baklava and thanked him for his work in Congress.

"When I arrived, the owner saw me & threw in a free baklava (one of my favorite desserts)... I guess that's what happens when one opposes ripping kids away from parents," Lieu tweeted Tuesday.

Lieu was likely referencing Trump adviser Stephen Miller, an architect of the "zero tolerance" policy that has led to thousands of children being separated from their families.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post published a report about Miller throwing away an $80 sushi takeout order recently after he was cursed out by one of the restaurant staffers.

My experience at restaurants: I ordered take out at a Greek restaurant. When I arrived, the owner saw me & threw in a free baklava (one of my favorite desserts). He said he appreciated what I was doing. I guess that's what happens when one opposes ripping kids away from parents. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 9, 2018

Miller is far from the only public figure who has been harassed in public. In recent weeks, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, former Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon all faced public confrontations.

More: The list of Trump White House officials who have been hassled over administration policy

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com