SALINAS, Calif. — A California man was ordered to pay $5.15 million to a woman after he published explicit photos of her on social media.

"She wanted to stand up for herself," said attorney Katrina Saleen, who represented the woman, 35, in the lawsuit against Andre Pompey, 49, of Salinas.

After deliberating less than an hour Wednesday, a six-man, six-woman Monterey County Superior Court jury unanimously awarded the victim $5 million for her suffering and $150,000 as a punishment against Pompey, Saleen said.

Pompey secretly recorded them having sex in his living room while they were together, Saleen said.

But disagreements arose: She told him she didn't want to move in with him and couldn't spend her birthday with him, Saleen said.

Pompey then, in June 2016, posted images from the video on Facebook and tagged her, ensuring she, her friends and family would see the photos, she said.

"She testified she was shaking, felt numb. She threw up that day," Saleen said. "...She was suicidal the day of, but her best friend and family members talked her through it."

After Pompey posted the images, the victim became withdrawn and "not even there," her daughter testified.

"She still has crying spells, she still has nightmares about it," Saleen said. "She's still embarrassed to see people she knows have seen the post."

A second ex told jurors Pompey tried to humiliate her online, went into her home without permission and searched her drawers and accessed her email account, Saleen said.

"She testified after she broke up with (Pompey), he took steps to ruin her life," Saleen said.

Both women secured restraining orders against Pompey, Saleen said.

He had testified that his mother's attempt to take his own life after learning of her husband's affair led to his own battle with depression, she said.

Pompey had previously pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor "revenge porn" charge in a criminal case and was given what he called at trial a "slap on the wrist," Saleen said.

Under California law, secretly recording sex acts, or publishing any explicit photos online without the subject's permission, is illegal.

According to the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, which advocating for technological, social, and legal innovation to fight online abuse.40 states and the District of Columbia have revenge porn laws.

In April, the United States District Court in California awarded a woman $6.4 million in what at the time was considered one of the largest judgments in a revenge porn case, the New York Times reported.

