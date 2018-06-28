Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. on June 28, 2018.

A crime reporter who was in the Capital Gazette newsroom during a shooting that left five people dead and several others injured described the scene as "like a war zone."

In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, reporter Phil Davis said:

"I'm a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time," Davis said. "But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you're there and you feel helpless."

Davis said he was safe when he started tweeting about the shooting.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis tweeted.

