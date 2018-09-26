Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon
The brand-new Carnival Horizon made its debut in the Mediterranean before sailing for its new homeports in New York and Miami.
At 133,500 gross tons, Carnival Horizon stands 15 decks tall and holds 3,960 guests.
Upon embarking Carnival Horizon, guests immediately walk into ...
... the striking three-story atrium.
At the heart of the atrium is Dreamscape, a digital sculpture that is comprised of over 2,000 flexible LED tiles that showcase more than 100 images designed by young patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis
Plenty of seating is available in the atrium, which is a hub of activity by day and night.
Moving around Carnival Horizon is made easier ...
... by the introduction of a “destination-based” elevator system manufactured by Schindler. Guests select their desired deck on a touch-screen outside the elevator ...
... and they are then directed to take the appropriate, lettered elevator car. It’s fast, and it’s a first at sea.
Of course, you can always take the stairs, too. Carnival’s stairwells are decorated with photos of European and Caribbean destinations, and images of Carnival’s fleet at sea.
Deck 4 is home to the bright Horizon Casino ...
... and a walk further aft brings guests to a tucked-away corridor that’s home to the SkyBox Sports Bar and the Limelight Lounge.
The SkyBox Sports Bar showcases sporting events ...
... and complements them with a full menu of adult beverages.
Further aft is the Limelight Lounge.
This is where Carnival’s famous Punchliner Comedy Club events are held on an almost-nightly basis.
There’s plenty of seating but you’ll want to get here early for the comedy shows, as the room frequently fills to standing-room only.
All the way aft on Deck 5 is the Havana Bar.
First introduced aboard Carnival Vista, the Havana Bar is Carnival’s Cuban-inspired watering hole.
It also surrounds the private Havana Club Suites and Staterooms, along with the exclusive Havana Pool, with its resort-style sundeck mounted right at the stern.
While all guests can use the Havana Bar ...
... the outdoor Havana Club Pool is reserved exclusively for guests in Havana Club suites and staterooms until 7 p.m. each evening.
From that point on, all guests are invited to use this relaxing outdoor venue.
An outdoor extension of the bar means you never have to leave the cool Mediterranean (or Caribbean) breeze unless you absolutely want to.
Another popular carry-over from Carnival Vista is the Ocean Plaza.
This is the place to be for early-morning light breakfast, afternoon trivia sessions, and nightly music and dancing.
Immediately adjacent is a small, tropically influenced venue that brings the sunshine into the Carnival Horizon on those inclement days outdoors.
Located adjacent to the main Deck 5 corridor ...
... the JavaBlue Café is the place to be for specialty coffees, spiked beverages and smooth milkshakes.
The attractive Deck 5 passageway is gateway to some of Carnival Horizon’s newest features ...
... like Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse.
A total of four brewed-onboard craft beers are featured here ...
... along with a full menu of smokehouse favorites crafted in partnership with Guy Fieri. Seaday lunch is free, while dinners are offered at reasonable a la carte pricing.
While Carnival Vista had an onboard brewery ...
... Carnival has substantially upped its hoppy offerings aboard Carnival Horizon.
Also noteworthy here is the menu of barbecue-inspired cocktails (try the Smoked Boulevardier)… ...
... coupled with the room’s cool design and nightly live music.
This new space replaces the RedFrog Pub found on previous Carnival ships ...
... and its reconfigured layout, in addition to its brand-new food and beverage menus, is a real winner.
Adjacent to Guy’s Pig & Anchor is the Pixels Photo Gallery.
Gone are the days when you had to hunt around for that formal night portrait. Just plug in your stateroom number on any of the kiosks and your photos will be available for purchase.
Forward on Deck 5, another longtime favorite: the Alchemy Bar.
Sure, there’s a menu filled with clever libations here ...
... but the real pleasure is telling the bartenders what kind of drink you like, and having them happily whip up a mystery concoction for you.
Across the hall (literally) is Bonsai Sushi.
Carnival’s signature sushi bar and restaurant has a new zip to it aboard Carnival Horizon ...
... thanks to the addition of Bonsai Teppanyaki.
This intimate (and interactive) specialty restaurant was booked solid every night of our cruise. No wonder: it’s Carnival’s first-ever Teppanyaki experience onboard.
Carnival has always been known for its piano bars, and Piano Bar 88 aboard Carnival Horizon gets an all-new look and location ...
... not to mention an all-new sliding wall partition that connects to the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse next door.
It’s a space that has plenty of personality ...
... and one that fills to capacity each evening.
Fahrenheit 555, as seen from Piano Bar 88. The open wall partition allows diners to listen to live music until 10 p.m., when the wall is closed and the Piano Bar takes on its more raucous form.
Fahrenheit 555 is Carnival’s signature steakhouse experience ...
... which can be paired with excellent wines. Aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival debuted an all-new menu with plenty of steak and seafood options.
Across the “street” is the newly reimagined Library Bar.
This completely redone concept now features stylish new décor, a new layout, and a new physical location on the ship.
Nonfiction and fiction books are available to enjoy here, along with a decent selection of board games.
With its new décor and bar-style seating, the Library Bar was well-populated on our Mediterranean sailing.
The self-serve wine dispenser doesn’t hurt either.
Not sure which wine to try? Carnival places little cheat-sheet cards on the racks above the dispenser to help you make your selection.
While the Library Bar isn’t a new concept, Carnival’s reimagining of this formerly underused space seems like aboard Carnival Horizon, it will finally become the standout space it deserves to be.
Also new aboard Carnival Horizon: the first Victoria’s Secret retail location at sea.
A new feature of a different kind is the Dr. Seuss WaterWorks.
The latest in Carnival’s hugely successful “Seuss At Sea” concept created in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises ...
... the WaterWorks offers up whimsical fun-in-the-sun for kids and families.
Just watch out for the dump bucket!
Encircling the upper reaches of the ship is another hugely fun diversion, the SkyRide course.
The SkyCourt sports court is open almost 24 hours a day on Deck 12 aft ...
... while the SportSquare offers more fun diversions like mini-golf, pool, and bean-bag toss.
All the way aft on Deck 12 is the scenic Tides Pool and Bar ...
... while the midships Carnival Seaside Theatre pool and movie screen offer endless ways to relax on a sunny day at sea.
Adults, meanwhile, can seek refuge from the little ones at the adult-only Serenity Lounge area located at the front of the ship on Deck 15.
Serenity offers plenty of comfy seating with great views ...
... in addition to two whirlpool hot tubs and a full-service bar.
Adults can also relax in a different kind of pool in the Cloud 9 Spa’s Thermal Suite.
One of the best Thermal Suites offered aboard a Carnival ship, this additional-cost area features a soothing hydrotherapy pool ...
... along with heated ceramic tiled loungers.
In addition, the entire complex includes a variety of steam and sauna rooms, from aromatic scented rooms ...
... to infrared saunas ...
... and a laconium dry room.
Of course, all that relaxation works up an appetite, which is why the BlueIguana Cantina and Guy’s Burger Joint can be found on Deck 10 by the midships pool, at the entrance to ...
... the Lido Marketplace buffet.
The Lido Marketplace has been entirely reconfigured with new serving stations ...
... and a better seating layout.
Beverage stations offer up water, coffee and tea, and juices in the morning, or iced tea in the afternoons.
Other dining options include Ji Ji Asian Kitchen specialty restaurant ...
... and Cucina del Capitano, both of which are tucked away on Deck 11 aft, above the Lido Marketplace.
Like most Carnival ships, Carnival Horizon sports two main dining rooms: the Reflection Restaurant amidships on Deck 3, and the Meridian Restaurant that spans decks 3 and 4 aft.
Carnival offers flexible and traditional dining times, with the two-story Meridian Restaurant serving fixed early and late diners.
Don’t forget about Cherry on Top down on Deck 5: It serves up sundaes, plus all the candy a kid could ever want. Parents: you’ve been warned!
Other fun diversions include the Thrill Theatre and an authentic IMAX cinema at sea - only the second seagoing IMAX in the world after its debut aboard Carnival Vista in 2016.
Of course, more traditional evening performances are offered in the two-story Liquid Lounge that spans Decks 4 and 5 forward.
Aboard Carnival Horizon, staterooms and suites are still comfortable and spacious, and reflect the basic interior décor and styling found aboard Carnival Vista.
While Carnival Horizon offers inside and oceanview staterooms, the largest category by far onboard are balcony staterooms.
Carnival Horizon’s balcony staterooms are generously sized, and many either have connecting doors between cabins, or can sleep up to four people.
Balconies include two chairs and a small table ...
... and stateroom bathrooms continue the now-standard Carnival formula, with vanilla walls and powder-blue flooring and sinks.
A bonus here is a total of six shelves, three on each side of the vanity, that can accommodate toiletries for most couples.
Carnival has always been big on fun. With its stylish new look, quality amenities and fantastic crew, Carnival Horizon lets guests "choose fun" like never before.
Carnival Vista is packed with activities
Danny Lehman

It'll cost you more this fall to dine in one of the steakhouses on Carnival Cruise Line's 26 ships. 

The Miami-based line in recent days has hiked the flat fee it charges for its steakhouse restaurants by nearly 9%. 

Adult passengers now pay $38 per person at Carnival steakhouses, up from $35. The child rate (for children 11 and under) is now $12, up from $10. 

The price increase at the steakhouses is the first in five years. 

The flat fee for the steakhouses covers an appetizer, salad, entree, side dishes and dessert with coffee or tea. Other drinks are extra. 

RELATED:  Giant new Carnival ship begins sailing from Miami 

Carnival also offers selections from its steakhouses in the main dining rooms of its ships for an extra charge of $20 — a price level that is not changing. 

The steakhouses on Carnival ships are among the few Carnival food venues with an extra charge. Dining in the main restaurants on Carnival ships is included in the fare. 

Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Lines' Carnival Sunshine
Originally built in 1996 as the Carnival Destiny, the renamed Carnival Sunshine was taken out of service in early 2013 for an extended makeover that has left large areas of the vessel looking as good as new.
Unprecedented in cruising history, the $155 million overhaul of the Carnival Sunshine involved an almost complete gutting and rebuilding of the ship's public areas, and it now boasts almost all-new deck-top zones, a major expansion of dining options and re-imagined entertainment spaces.
During the makeover process, which lasted more than two months, an entire deck was added to the front third of the ship, allowing for a new adults-only lounge area and more cabins.
The hub of the top deck of the Carnival Sunshine remains the main pool area, now called the Beach Pool.
New on the main pool deck is a large LED screen that's used at night to show movies under the stars and more.
Looming above the rear of the ship, the new WaterWorks area offers three water slides that rival anything found at a land-based resort: The scream-a-minute, 334-foot-long Twister, and dual racing slides that together are called the Speedway Splash.
Standing out in bright yellow, the Twister slide soars over the back of the ship.
WaterWorks also is home to a splash zone aimed at the littlest tots and a 150-gallon 'dump bucket' that sends water cascading over a wide area when you least expect it.
A new deck-top activities area on the Carnival Sunshine called SportSquare features one of the first ropes courses at sea, a jogging track, a nine-hole miniature golf course, a basketball court, and ping-pong, foosball and pool tables.
One of the first ropes courses on a cruise ship, Sky Course lets passengers (in harnesses) climb on an obstacle course high above the sea.
Added during the makeover, the Carnival Sunshine's new ropes course is one of fewer than half a dozen that exist on ships. The first ropes course at sea debuted in 2011 on the Carnival Magic.
The new SportSquare area is home to a hotdog stand open on sea days.
An outdoor foosball table at SportSquare. There is no charge to play.
SportSquare's basketball court is one of its most popular features.
Twister anyone? The game is built into the playful architecture on display at SportSquare.
Part of SportSquare, the Carnival Sunshine's nine-hole miniature golf course wraps around the vessel's funnel and is available free of charge.
The SportSquare jogging track is relatively short, with 10 laps making a mile.
A key part of the Carnival Sunshine's makeover was the addition of a three-deck-high, adults-only Serenity lounge at the front of the ship that includes a circular pool.
The Serenity lounge is available to passengers at no extra charge.
Plush loungers and circular rattan chairs are among the features of the Serenity area, which fills up fast on sea days.
A view of the Serenity pool from the adults-only area's second level.
Serenity also is home to a single hot tub.
Faux palm trees and bright yellow umbrellas give the Serenity area a resort-like feel.
The makeover of the Carnival Sunshine brought a wide range of new eateries, including the deck-top Guy Fieri-created Guy's Burger Joint.
Also new around the pool deck is the RedFrog Rum Bar, a themed outlet that serves up mojitos and other rum drinks.
Opposite the RedFrog Rum Bar on the pool deck is the BlueIguana Tequila Bar, where margaritas are the focus.
The fourth and final major addition to the pool deck of the Carnival Sunshine was the BlueIguana Cantina, a Chipotle-like burrito bar that serves made-to-order burritos and tacos.
The outdoor Promenade on Deck 5 remains a quiet place to escape the crowds of the ship.
More lounge chairs are located along the sides of the ship between the main pool area and WaterWorks.
The hub of the Carnival Sunshine's interior is the Atrium, a soaring, flashy space that is surrounded by shops and has a bar at its center.
The Atrium is home to live music daily.
The Sunshine Casino features table games as well as slot machines.
The Sunshine Casino is open when the ship is at sea and is one of the few places on the vessel where smoking is allowed.
Among several new bars added during the Carnival Sunshine's makeover in 2013 was the Alchemy Bar, where bartenders dressed as pharmacists concoct alcoholic "prescriptions" for customer.
Adjacent to the Alchemy Bar is the Ocean Plaza, a lounge area with a dance floor that features live music at night.
The dance floor at the Ocean Plaza.
Carnival Sunshine is the latest Carnival ship to get a RedFrog Pub, a concept that first debuted on the Carnival Magic in 2011. Carnival's own brand of beer, ThirstyFrog Red, is among the options on tap.
Carnival Sunshine's RedFrog Pub is the largest to date on a Carnival ship, but unlike similar venues on the Carnival Magic and Carnival Breeze does not serve food.
The RedFrog Pub has a small games area that gets busy at night.
Another new bar on the Carnival Sunshine is the sports-themed EA Sports Bar.
The overhaul of the Carnival Sunshine saw the main theater down-sized from three to two decks, allowing for more cabins to be added to the ship. It now holds 800 passengers.
43 / 87
44 / 87
45 / 87
46 / 87
47 / 87
48 / 87
49 / 87
50 / 87
51 / 87
52 / 87
53 / 87
54 / 87
55 / 87
56 / 87
57 / 87
58 / 87
59 / 87
60 / 87
61 / 87
62 / 87
63 / 87
64 / 87
65 / 87
66 / 87
67 / 87
68 / 87
69 / 87
70 / 87
71 / 87
72 / 87
73 / 87
74 / 87
75 / 87
76 / 87
77 / 87
78 / 87
79 / 87
80 / 87
81 / 87
82 / 87
83 / 87
84 / 87
85 / 87
86 / 87
87 / 87
The Serenity Bar, located in the adults-only Serenity area.
The fleet and home ports of Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Vista St. Thomas
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Breeze, St. Thomas
Carnival Magic Key West Florida
The 130,000-ton Carnival Dream, Carnival Cruise LinesÕ largest ship, is positioned off the coast of Monaco in October 2009. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/HO)
Carnival Splendor
The Carnival Freedom is docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 19, 2014. The 952-foot-long liner accommodates more than 3,000 guests and cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to the Caribbean through January 2015 and then is to be repositioned to Galveston, Texas, for cruises to ports in the western Caribbean, Bahamas and Key West. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
The Carnival Liberty arrives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2005. From November through April, the vessel sails on alternating six- and eight-day Bahamas/Caribbean voyages from Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades. From May through October, the 952-foot-long vessel calls on Mediterranean ports during 12-day cruise itineraries. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/HO)
The Carnival Valor cruises off Miami on the Atlantic Ocean. Sailing on year-round, weekly alternating eastern and western Caribbean cruises, the 952-foot-long cruise ship accommodates almost 3,000 guests and is the first ship in Carnival's fleet to offer full wireless internet access in all public areas including cabins. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
The Carnival Glory cruises off the coast of Florida. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
Carnival Cruise Lines' Carnival Conquest cruises off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The ship is longer than three football fields and can accommodate a maximum of 3,700 guests and 1,200 officers and staff. Carnival Conquest departs New Orleans every Sunday for week-long cruises to western Caribbean ports. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
The Carnival Miracle cruises in the Bahamas off Freeport. Built in Finland for $375 million, the ship is 960 feet long, has 12 decks and can carry more than 2,100 passengers. Carnival Miracle has 16 bars and lounges, three restaurants, a 14,500-square-foot spa and four swimming pools. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
Carnival Cruise Lines' new Carnival Legend departs Harwich, England, on its inaugural cruise Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2002. Photo by Andy Newman/CCL
Carnival Pride sailing in Baltimore
Carnival L
Carnival Victory
Carnival Triumph
Carnival Sunshine entered service in May 2013 following an unprecedented $155 million renovation that added all of the bar, dining and entertainment options of the lineÕs groundbreaking Fun Ship 2.0 product enhancement initiative. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
Carnival Paradise
Carnival Cruise Lines' Elation cruises on the open ocean. The 2,052-passenger liner features 12 lounges and bars, three restaurants, three swimming pools and an Internet cafe. The cruise liner operates year-round four- and five-day cruises to Baja, Mexico, from San Diego. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
The Carnival Inspiration cruises off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The 2,052-passenger cruise ship operates year-round four- and five-day western Caribbean cruises from Tampa. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
With the 2,052-passenger Carnival Imagination in the background, a guest relaxes at the beach at the Grand Turk Cruise Center in the Turks & Caicos Islands. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
Carnival Cruise Lines 2,052-passenger Fascination cruises off the coast of Mexico. The Fascination's 12 passenger decks house a variety of dining, dancing and entertainment venues. The 70,000-ton vessel operates year-round three- and four-day cruises from Miami. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
Carnival Cruise Lines 2,052-passenger Sensation cruises off the Bahamas. The ship sails on three- and four-day Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral, Fla. Three-day cruises depart Thursdays and visit Nassau while four-day cruises depart Sundays and call at Nassau and Freeport. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines.
Carnival Cruise LinesÕ 855-foot-long Carnival Ecstasy cruises off Cozumel, Mexico. The 70,000-ton, 2,052-passenger liner is part of the lineÕs popular Fantasy-class, one of the most successful series of cruise ships ever introduced. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines.
The 70,000-ton Carnival Fantasy operates year-round five-, six- and seven-day voyages from Charleston, S.C. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines
A photo illustration shows Carnival Cruise Line's first ship, Mardi Gras, next to one of the cruise company's most recently unveiled vessels, Carnival Magic. At 130,000 tons, Carnival Magic is almost five times the size of Mardi Gras.
Carnival Cruise Line's Tropicale as seen in a file photo from 1999.
A file photo from 1999 shows passengers disembarking one of Carnival's first ships, the Tropicale. Unveiled in 1981, Tropicale was Carnival's first newly built ship and sailed with the line until 2001.
Another early Carnival ship that no longer is sailing for the line is the 47,262-ton Celebration. Built in 1987, it was in service at Carnival until 2008.
Shown here in a file photo from 1995, Carnival's Celebration carried 1,896 passengers, based on double occupancy.
Carnival was one of the first lines to add water slides atop its ships, as seen here in a file photo of an early ship dating to the 1990s.
Carnival became well known in its early years with national advertisements featuring Kathie Lee Gifford, as seen in this frame grab from an advertisement that also featured Betty White.
One of Carnival's eight Fantasy Class cruise ships is docked on the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans in 2005.
The Carnival Freedom is docked in Key West, Fla., in this file photo taken on February 18, 2013.
After a major refit in 2015 at the BAE Systems Drydock in San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle now boasts many of Carnivals newly implemented 2.0 venues like the Alchemy Bar, Redfrog Pub and Skybox sports bar.
