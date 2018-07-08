Was Carrie Underwood just being candid and honest about what is realistic? Or was she seriously misguided?
Either way, fans of the country superstar had some STRONG OPINIONS about an interview she gave with Redbook in which she talked about "missing" her chance to have a bunch of kids because she's 35 years old.
"I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and doing it when our child or children are a little older."
Those two sentences unleashed a commotion of emotions. Some fans were supportive and lauded her openness. Others encouraged her to keep trying. The "Cry Pretty" singer is married to Mike Fisher, 38, and they share one child together, Isaiah, 3.
But — wow — others took her comments personally, seeming to say keep your opinions about your ovaries to yourself.
More women 35 and older are having children
More women ages 35 and older are giving birth, according to Centers for Disease Control health statistics.
But it's also well known that fertility problems increase with women 35 and older, who the medical industry refers to as those of "advanced maternal age," formerly known as — shudder — "geriatric pregnancy."
About one-third of couples in which the woman is older than 35 experience fertility problems, according to the Office of Women's Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Several fans came to Underwood's defense following the backlash, effectively saying lay off.
Like All the Moms?
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
READ MORE:
- IVF over 40 years: Three major milestones that changed everything
- From years of infertility struggles to five healthy kids: One mom's uplifting IVF journey
- New mom Cardi B cancels tour with Bruno Mars: 'I underestimated this whole mommy thing'
- Khloe Kardashian dishes about mom guilt, Baby No. 2 and getting her body back