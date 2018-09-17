NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers lost power for more than an hour after a cat got into a substation Monday.

The outages began around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Entergy New Orleans. Power was restored around noon, the company tweeted.

A statement from the company said a cat got into a substation and caused a flash when it touched the equipment. The animal did not survive.

"It is unusual for a cat to get into a substation and around protective devices. When this happens, the animals unfortunately do not survive the high-voltage contact," the company said in a tweet.

OUTAGE RESTORED: Crews have safely restored power to remaining customers. It is unusual for a cat to get into a substation and around protective devices. When this happens, the animals unfortunately do not survive the high-voltage contact.

Entergy New Orleans said the company installs protective devices to keep animals out of the equipment to protect the animals and prevent power outages.

