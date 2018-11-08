Kim Ganczak writes on the street with chalk near a makeshift memorial for Heather Heyer, who was killed one year ago tomorrow during a deadly clash, August 11, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Getty Images

CHARLOTTSVILLE, Virginia – A year after the white nationalist rally "United The Right" left three dead and dozens injured, the city is taking extra safety precautions this weekend ahead of the movement's 2018 rally reboot in Washington, D.C., Sunday.

A group of around 50 anti-fascist supporters walked through parts of downtown on Saturday – many dressed in black and wearing headbands. Some members, reflecting their protest of white nationalism, carried a large banner reading: "Good Night, White Pride."

Charlottesville was adorned with concrete barriers, metal fences, security checkpoints and apologies for the violence that unfolded last August when white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus.

The city also honored the memory of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old legal assistant, who was hit and killed last year when a young Neo-Nazi slammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. Two Virginia state troopers also died when their surveillance helicopter crashed near the protests.

In the window of a shop on 4th street is a large sign with a hand on it, which says "Strength." It's part of the #joinedinstrength campaign, similar to the one last year which had storefronts display teal hearts with "Cville" written in the middle of them.

Karen Walker, the owner of Hedge Fine Blooms, said she gave out flowers last year.

"We started giving away flowers. It was the right thing to do. It was devastating what happened," Walker said.

Heyer's favorite color is spread throughout the downtown mall. It's in the purple ribbons tied in trees. It's in the purple chalk that people have written on the bricks with. It's in the purple shirts people are wearing.

Walker said she will remain open this weekend – even on a Sunday when Walker's store is normally closed – in solidarity with the rest of Charlottesville.

"I feel like everyone is in a pretty good place. This is our community," she said.

The city, along with parts of Northern Virginia, is under a state of emergency. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the order was an "administrative tool" to prepare the Virginia National Guard and other security details for any riots that might arise.

UVA President James Ryan spoke to a crowd gathered Saturday morning for a service of reflection on the anniversary of the march. He said that those who stood up against the racists showed remarkable “courage and bravery” and that the university must admit its mistakes.

"I am sorry. We are sorry," Ryan said, addressing the students and community members who faced off against white nationalists last year and who critics say the university didn't do enough to protect.

President Donald Trump also reflected on the clashes Saturday morning, tweeting that he condemns "all types of racism and acts of violence" and calling the riots that ensued last year "senseless death and division."

The statement marks a significant difference from the remarks Trump made last August following the deadly riots.

More: Trump condemns 'all types of racism' on Charlottesville anniversary; critics slam wording

Trump said at a news conference last year, "You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."

This year's "Unite The Right" rally is aimed at advocating for "white civil rights." It is set to take place Sunday in Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Square with a march from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The nation's capital ensures heavy security, banning guns from the premises regardless of legal permits. Counterprotesters will also be kept away from the white nationalists.

Glass bottles, skateboards, knives, air rifles and a dozen other items are also prohibited.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow Lilly Price on Twitter: @lillianmprice

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com