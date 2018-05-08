Chicago Police officers and detectives investigate a shooting on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Joshua Lott, Getty Images

Dozens of people were shot in Chicago between midnight Saturday night and Sunday morning as violence continued to bring havoc to the streets of the nation's third-largest city.

The Chicago Tribune, citing police records, said 25 of the 31 victims were shot during five multiple-injury attacks over less than three hours. Two of those victims died. From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, the total was 37 shot and three dead, the newspaper said.

Officer Hannah Warren, a spokeswoman for the department, said police could not immediately confirm the numbers but would be conducting a news conference later Sunday.

"It was a busy night for the city for sure," Warren told USA TODAY.

The Tribune said "walk-ins" at hospitals on the city's West Side complicated efforts to determine who was shot where. The emergency department at Mount Sinai stopped accepting cases “just because of the sheer amount of shootings,” spokesman Dan Regan told the newspaper.

The violence raced through the city less than three days after hundreds of demonstrators temporarily shut down the city's iconic Lake Shore Drive in protest of gun violence while calling for the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Emanuel has called for expanded gun control measures in Chicago and across Illinois. The mayor, already facing a long line of challengers if he seeks re-election next year, has faced criticism from some activists who say he has failed to lure investment to black and Latino communities on the South and West sides, while Chicago’s downtown and North Side flourishes.

Chicago has recorded more than 300 murders so far in 2018, more than any other U.S. city but about 100 fewer than the city had seen at this time last year.

