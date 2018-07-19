After 20 years, Chick-fil-A is ending its Cow Calendar.

The Cow Calendar is finally getting creamed.

Chick-fil-A announced that after 20 years, it will retire the popular, promotional Cow Calendar to "greener pastures."

"We have made the difficult decision to retire our annual Cow Calendars at the end of 2018," Chick-fil-A posted on its website. "We will continue our commitment to take care of customers and offer new ways for you to interact with Chick-fil-A."

Best known for its chicken sandwiches, the company named America's favorite fast-food chain in a recent survey has featured cows in its advertising for the last 23 years. Its running joke has cows plugging Chick-fil-A as a way of preserving their own lives because customers will eat more chicken and less beef.

The calendar has reached "retirement age — in cow years, of course," the company wrote in an email to customers.

"It’s a bittersweet occasion as we celebrate the past 20 years of steers and say goodbye to a beloved bovine tradition at the end of 2018," the email said.

It's not just the actual wall calendar that was popular among fans. Rather, it was also the monthly free food offers it contained.

The 2018 calendar cost $8 and included a card loaded with freebies like free fries, soda, nuggets, sandwiches and mystery offers.

Udderly disappointed fans are taking to social media.

“No @ChickfilA - NOOOOOO! The #CowCalendar is no more. Say it ain’t so Cows,” Brian Binette tweeted.

EXCUSE ME @ChickfilA but “retiring” the cow calendar is NOT OKAY!! It’s unfair that my children will have to grow up in a world without cow calendars and I’m mad about it. #CowCalendar #ChickfilA — audra kate (@akmo1226) July 18, 2018

"EXCUSE ME @ChickfilA but “retiring” the cow calendar is NOT OKAY!! It’s unfair that my children will have to grow up in a world without cow calendars and I’m mad about it," Twitter user Audra Kate wrote.

"@ChickfilA stopping the cow calendar may be the saddest thing that has happened all year! Twitter user Lindsay Yessa‏ tweeted.

A group calling themselves the "Association of Cow Calendar Admirers" started a Change.org petition asking Chick-fil-A to reconsider the move.

"Everyone in America, from the child hoping for a free nugget entree the next month, to the calendar collecting aficionado will feel this loss in their heart," the petition reads. "We need the Cow Calendar. We need the brief moments of comedic joy it brings in a further connecting and frightening world."

Chick-fil-A said in an email to customers that it is updating the Chick-fil-A One smartphone app in anticipation of the calendar's retirement. With the app, customers can earn freebies and place orders.

"Very soon, you’ll have a lot more chances to redeem delicious free food rewards using the new-and-improved Chick‑fil‑A One," the email said.

