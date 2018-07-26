President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection banners are being made in haste at one Chinese flag factory as the fear of more tariffs loom.

Workers in Fuyang, China have been busy at work, leaning over sewing machine tables, hemming the edges of Trump's "Keep America Great!" banners and shipping them off. While the summer is usually the slow season at Jiahao Flag Co Ltd, the factory has packaged more than 90,000 of the iconic red, white and blue banners since March, according to Reuters.

Manager Yao Yuanyuan told the wire service that the increase is tied to the ongoing trade war with the U.S. Already, the U.S. has slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and last week, Trump signaled he could increase that to all $505 billion in goods that China imports.

"It’s closely related," Yao told Reuters. "They are preparing in advance, they are taking advantage of the fact that the tariffs haven’t gone up yet, with lower prices now."

While the banners are sold both within China and abroad, Yao said it unclear whether they are affiliated with Trump's campaign or the Republican party. Reuters reports the factory doesn't just make paraphernalia for the president but also sells American and rainbow flags.

Trump has taken a hard stance on trade, supporting U.S. made goods since he's taken office but ironically many items he's sold over the years through his multiple business ventures weren't American made, including Trump's vodka, shirts, ties, suits and eyeglasses.

Items in his clothing line, hotels, home decoration line was made in countries including China, Mexico and Bangladesh.

