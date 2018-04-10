Walmart is recalling 246,000 Ozark Trail camp axes.

The retail giant says the axe head can detach from the handle, posing an injury hazard.

The axes were sold in stores and online from January 2017 through July 2018 for about $8.

The axes have a black, non-slip rubber grip and claw feature. “Ozark Trail” and model number 60111140 are printed on the product packaging. They measure about 14 inches long and weigh about 1.25 pounds.

Walmart has received two reports of axe heads detaching from the handle, resulting in minor cuts and abrasions.

Consumers should return the axe to Walmart for a full refund.

