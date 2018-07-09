ALTOONA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's iconic hometown candy bar is returning to Pennsylvania.

Boyer Candy Company in Altoona on Thursday purchased the rights, recipes and equipment for the Clark Bar from an unidentified seller.

The chocolate-coated peanut butter crunch bar was created in Pittsburgh by Irish immigrant D.L. Clark in 1917. The bars were individually wrapped to ship to American troops during World War I. Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., in Revere, Massachusetts, had been producing Clark Bars since the 1990s.

The fate of the Clark Bar and other nostalgic candies such as Necco Wafers and Sweethearts conversation hearts had been thrown into limbo when Necco declared bankruptcy in April.

Anthony Forgione, owner of Boyer, which makes Mallo Cups, says might take about six months to get production underway.

Forgione declined to reveal the purchase price.

