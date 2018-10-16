Former Vice President Joe Biden wave to supporters during a campaign event for democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath in Owingsville, Ky., Oct. 12, 2018.

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a wide lead over the other potential candidates to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, a CNN survey found.

About a third of respondents named Biden as their choice to carry the Democratic banner in the next presidential election (33 percent), while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second as the choice of 13 percent of the respondents.

Two female senators followed, with 9 percent favoring California Sen. Kamala Harris and 8 percent going with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (5 percent), former Secretary of State John Kerry (5 percent), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (4 percent), Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke (4 percent), former Attorney General Eric Holder (3 percent) and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (2 percent) rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Of course, the election is still two years away and the person who will end up winning the Democratic nomination may not even be on CNN's list of potential candidates yet. For example, Hillary Clinton, Al Gore and John Edwards were the top three potential 2008 candidates in a June 2006 Gallup poll. The future president, Barack Obama, was not even listed among the potential names.

Still, according to 46 percent of respondents to the survey, it may be a moot point who the Democrats select because they believed Trump will win re-election. Forty-seven percent said they think the president will lose in 2020.

The CNN poll was conducted the marketing research firm SSRS from Oct. 4 to Oct, 7 among a random sample of 1,009 adults. The survey's margin of error was plus or minus 3.8 percent.

