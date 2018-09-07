Costco shoppers, get ready for a change at the food court. The retail giant based in Issaquah, Washington, is revamping the menu to appeal to more health-conscious shoppers, The Seattle Times reported.

The Polish hot dog is going away at many Costco stores in the Seattle area and elsewhere to make room for new items. But rest easy: the original all-beef hot dog combo — sold for $1.50 with a soda — is not going away.

Costco has hinted at a menu change since early this year and recently began rolling out new vegan and vegetarian food items.

“Not everybody gets as excited about pizza and hot dogs as I do,” chief executive Craig Jelinek told shareholders in January.

Jelinek mentioned healthier options including açai fruit bowls, organic burgers (which some stores began selling last summer) and a plant-based protein salad, listed as an “Al Pastor Salad."

Healthier fare aside, Costco's signature hot dog combo is almost as old as Costco itself and hasn't changed in price over the years.

“We’re known for that hot dog,” Sinegal said a decade ago. “That’s something you don’t mess with."

