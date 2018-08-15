Lady Gaga is exciting all her little monsters.

This singer posted a series of bizarrely altered photos to Instagram Wednesday, and they have fans wondering if this means a "new era" is coming for the mother monster.

One of the photos is a side profile of Gaga's face with a sharply extended nose. Another messes with Gaga's proportions, giving her a large bust, super-small waist and elongated face.

The photos are all black and white and shot by Eli Russell Linnetz.

Fans were quick to speculate what the avant-garde images meant on Twitter. Many thought it may signal an upcoming musical project that is less tame than her latest album "Joanne" and more reminiscent of past albums like "Party Monster" and "Born This Way."

"Wow, @ladygaga via instagram, new era!?" one Twitter user said.

"Lady Gaga just posted these pics on her Instagram page. The new era is officially upon us!" another said.

"THIS IS WHAT IVE BEEN WAITING FOR!! CRAZY CREEPY STUFF LIKE THIS!!! IM LIVING!! SIS LOOKING THICC @ladygaga," another wrote.

The images also share a similar aesthetic to short films she played during her Joanne World Tour last year.

So does this mean new, wilder music is on the way? Here's to hoping!

