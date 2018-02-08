635616925696761804-16662572476-a8ce6505de-o
Penguins in Antarctica
What's it like on one of Silversea's new super-pricey, super-curated Couture Collection tours? Now you can see for yourself right here at the USA TODAY Cruises hub.

USA TODAY Cruises recently received special access to a test run of one of the tours, and we'll be rolling out a three-part video series on the experience over the next few days.

Part 1 of the series, in the carousel above, offers an overview of the Couture Collection program, which is comprised of nine overland trips to some of the world's most remote, untouched and hard-to-access places. Destinations include the South Pole, the mountains of western Mongolia and the Australian Outback.

As can be seen in the video, Silversea is going all out with the trips. Ranging in length from five to 11 days, they include transportation by private helicopters as well as private jets. They also include luxury accommodations that sometimes are custom-built just for the trip. 

Just a handful of spots are available on the tours, each of which initially will be offered just once or twice a year. The typical group size will be 12 or fewer people.

Fares range from $11,299 per person (for a six-day Namibia adventure) to $78,000 per person (for the South Pole trip, which is 10-nights long). 

Photos: Exploring the far reaches of Mongolia with Silversea
Thousands of square miles of Mongolia consists of sparsely populated, grassy steppe.
Silversea representatives gaze over the grassy Steppe of the Khuvsgul province of Mongolia. The Steppe is brown in the spring but turns green with warming temperatures.
A guide points out ancient megaliths called deer stones at a historic site near Murun, Mongolia. They are believed to have been erected by Bronze Age nomads around 3,000 years ago.
The deer stones that Silversea visits are at a site called Ulaan Tolgoi that is between Murun, Mongolia and Lake Khuvsgul, one of Mongolia's top attractions.
Silversea's Couture Collection tour of Mongolia includes a visit to Lake Khuvsgul in the far north of the country near the Russian border. Enclosed by a national park bigger than Yellowstone, it stretches 85 miles from top to bottom and is the second most voluminous fresh water lake in Asia.
Silversea's new Couture Collection tour of Mongolia includes a helicopter ride deep into the wilderness of northern Mongolia to visit one of the few remaining communities of Tsaatan -- a nearly extinct tribe of nomadic reindeer herders.
The Tsaatan reindeer herders of northern Mongolia live in teepees that are similar to what was once commonplace in the American West.
Silversea visits the East Taiga community of Tsaatan reindeer herders, which is comprised of just 16 families with about 80 people in all. They live in symbiosis with about 500 reindeer.
The men of the East Taiga community of Tsaatan reindeer herders greet arriving Silversea representatives from the top of their reindeer. The Tsaatan have been riding reindeer for generations.
Silversea executive Barbara Biffi says hello to one of the Tsaatan's reindeer.
The tribal chief of the East Taiga community of Tsaatan reindeer herders welcomes the Silversea group into his teepee.
Tsaatan community member Zaya Oldov leads a Silversea group past some of the 500 reindeer that are integral to her community's way of life.
The Tsaatan reindeer herders ride reindeer as if they were horses.
Three young members of the East Taiga community of Tsaatan reindeer herders show off their riding skills.
The pilot of the Mongolian Air Force helicopter chartered to take Silversea representatives to the Tsaatan reindeer herders of northern Mongolia poses on one of their reindeer.
In a logistical feat, Silversea has a dining tent brought in to the remote location when the Silversea group is meeting with the Tsaatan reindeer herders to use at lunchtime.
In addition to the visit to the Tsaatan, Silversea's new Mongolia trip will include several days of exploring around Bayan-Olgii – the mountainous province on the extreme western edge of Mongolia. Populated mostly by ethnic Kazakhs, Bayan-OÖlgii is notable as one of last places on Earth where the locals hunt with eagles – a stunning sight that few outsiders ever witness.
Two eagle hunters show off their eagles.
An eagle hunter poses with his eagle in the Sagsai region of Western Mongolia.
A member of the Silversea group visiting Mongolia poses with an eagle during a visit to the eagle hunters of the Sagsai region of Mongolia's Bayan-Uglii province.
The familly of an eagle hunter welcomes Silversea's group into their ger.
The eagle hunters of the Sagsai region live a semi-nomadic lifestyle with herds of sheep and goats.
Dried animal dung is piled for use as fuel source at a homestead of a local family in the Sagsai region of Western Mongolia.
An eagle awaits its master near a ger owned by an eagle hunter.
An eagle hunter's wife visits with the Silversea group in the Sagsai region of Western Mongolia.
Working with a Mongolia-based tour operator, Silversea has created a temporary luxury camp in an idyllic mountain valley near the eagle hunters of Western Mongolia. It will be put up and taken down each time a Silversea group arrives.
The temporary Silversea camp in Western Mongolia features six elegant, upscale tents filled with king size beds, carpets and wooden chairs.
Silversea's temporary luxury camp near the eagle hunters of Western Mongolia features separate bathroom tents with sinks, toilets and showers.
Bathroom tents at the Silversea camp in Western Mongolia have porcelain sinks atop granite counters -- an incredibly luxurious touch for a temporary facility that only is designed to be erected for a few weeks at a time.
Bathrooms at the temporary Silversea camp in Western Mongolia also feature showers supplied via temporary water lines.
A colorful ger on loan from a local eagle hunter family serves as a dining tent at Silversea's temporary camp.
The interior of the dining tent at the temporary Silversea camp in Western Mongolia is lined with locally made wall hangings.
Silversea's temporary camp in Western Mongolia is located in a remote river valley.
Early in the trip, the Silversea group visits with a local Mongolian herding family. Like many herders who live of the land on the grassy Mongolia steppe, their home is a circular tent called a ger that can be taken down and rebuilt in a new location every few weeks or months.
Sometimes called yurts, Mongolian gers consist of rope-tied felt covers wrapped around a wooden frame, with an opening at the top to allow in light.
The Mongolia herder family that Silversea visits welcomes the group into their ger, offering home-made milk tea, cheese and yogurt.
The children of the Mongolian herder family that Silversea visits are eager to show off their sheep and goats.
Young children come out to greet Silversea visitors.
The Silversea group poses with members of a Mongolia herding family in front of their ger.
When visiting Lake Khuvsgul early in the trip, the Silversea group stays in a ger camp along the water. While relatively simple in its accommodations, it's one of the most upscale lodging options in the remote destination.
The ger camp where the Silversea group stays along Lake Khuvsgul, called the Dream Khuvsgul Lodge, consists of more than a dozen gers in close proximity near a central dining building.
While in Murun, Mongolia early in the trip, the Silversea group is entertained by a performer of the traditional Mongolian morin khuur, or horsehead fiddle, during a lunch stop.
The children of a Mongolian herder family pose with a goat in front of their ger.
The East Taiga community of Tsaatan reindeer herders is comprised of just 16 families with about 80 people in all. They live in symbiosis with about 500 reindeer.
The pilot of the Mongolian Air Force helicopter chartered to take Silversea representatives to the Tsaatan reindeer herders of northern Mongolia poses on one of their reindeer.
The Silversea group flies from Mongolia's capital, Ulaanbataar, to the small provincial capital of Murun on its way to Lake Khuvsgul.
The small provincial capital of Uglii, the gateway to the Sagsai region, is filled with colorful buildings.

First look: Inside Silversea Cruises' revamped Silver Cloud
Call it the new queen of the polar regions. Silversea Cruises' 23-year-old Silver Cloud has just emerged from a massive makeover in dry dock designed to transform it into the most elegant polar exploration vessel at sea.
The months-long, $40 million makeover of Silver Cloud included the installment of new windows resistant to polar temperatures. The ship's steel hull also received significant reinforcement and a new ice-class bulb was added to the vessel's front to allow for navigation in icy polar waters.
The makeover of Silver Cloud left its large deck-top pool area in place. Such large deck-top pool areas are a relative rarity on expedition ships that sail to the polar regions.
Silver Cloud's pool deck has two teak-lined hot tubs that are kept steamy hot around the clock.
Few polar expedition ships have an outdoor pool bar, an original feature of Silver Cloud that was left in place during the ship's makeover.
Even in Antarctica and the Arctic, the Pool Bar will remain open at least part of the day, weather and waves allowing.
Adjacent to the Pool Bar is the Pool Grill, a casual eatery that serves burgers and grilled items during the afternoon.
During the evenings, the Pool Grill is transformed into Hot Rocks, a table-served restaurant where passengers cook their own meats and fish on heated slabs of granite.
Teak wood decking surrounds Silver Cloud's central pool and nearby hot tubs.
Blankets are piled high around Silver Cloud's pool deck for passengers who want to take in the fresh air.
Faux green turf was stripped away from the promenades along the side of Silver Cloud's top deck (Deck 9) during the ship's renovation. The promenades double as a jogging track.
A jogging track continues aft of the pool area on Deck 9. Ten laps equals a mile.
In the wake of its makeover, Silver Cloud has taken aboard 16 motorized Zodiac rafts to land passengers in remote locations as well as 10 kayaks for exploring. About half of the Zodiacs are stored near the front of the ship on Deck 9.
Additional Zodiac rafts are stored at the back of Deck 9, behind the ship's funnel.
Located at the back of Deck 8, the Panorama Lounge seats 138 passengers and features a bar, dance floor and ocean views via full length windows on three sides.
The Panorama Lounge offers an "early risers" self-serve coffee and tea service throughout the morning.
Pastries, fruit and juice also is available to early risers in the Panorama Lounge.
A grand piano can be found in a corner of the Panorama Lounge.
Just off the Panorama Lounge on Deck 8 is The Humidor, a cigar and smoking room that seats up to seven passengers.
The Humidor offers a selection of fine cigars and cognacs for purchase.
Just outside the Panorama Lounge on Deck 8, overlooking the back of the ship, is a sheltered terrace with seating.
Used as a show lounge before Silver Cloud's makeover, the newly-named Explorer Lounge on Deck 6 now is the site of daily expedition briefings and lectures.
The Explorer Lounge spans two decks and features tiered seating with built-in sofas and swivel chairs.
The Explorer Lounge stage now features screens that are used during lectures.
A full bar is located at the back of the Explorer Lounge.
Another lounge called Dolce Vita is located on Deck 5, just below the Explorer Lounge.
Dolce Vita also has a grand piano where a pianist plays at night and a small dance floor.
Dolce Vita's decor remained unchanged during the makeover of Silver Cloud and includes small seating areas with upholstered chairs.
Silver Cloud's main restaurant, called The Restaurant, is on Deck 4. It opens for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
There are more than enough seats in The Restaurant to accommodate every passenger on Silver Cloud at once.
La Terrazza functions as a buffet-style eatery for breakfast and lunch. At night, it transform into a more formal Italian restaurant with table service.
Silver Cloud also has a casual buffet eatery, La Terrazza, that's located at the back of the ship on Deck 7.
Silver Cloud also is home to a small, upscale Relais & Chateau restaurant called La Dame that serves multi-course meals. It is the only restaurant on Silver Cloud to come with an extra charge, $60 per person.
La Dame has just 12 tables that hold two to six people. Reservations are recommended.
The makeover of Silver Cloud brought a new observation lounge to its top deck that overlooks the front of the ship.
Dubbed Tor's Observation Lounge, the new space is named after Viking Cruises chairman Torstein Hagen. Hagen is a friend of Silversea owner Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio.
Swirling staircases rise through the center of Silver Cloud, connecting its six passenger decks.
A walkway on Deck 9 extends past the glass walls of Tor's Observation Lounge.
Silver Cloud has a small Zagara Spa that includes a fully equipped salon for hair styling, manicures to pedicures.
The pedicure station in the Zagara Spa's salon.
Passengers begin their treatments in the Zagara Spa with a consultation in this cozy lounge.
Silver Cloud's Zagara Spa has two treatment rooms.
Located on Deck 7, the Zagara Spa features both men’s and women’s changing rooms that feature showers and saunas.
Saunas in the Zagara Spa are wood lined and available to passengers throughout the day.
The Zagara Spa also offers separate steam rooms for both men and women.
Silver Cloud is billed as an all-suite vessel, and every cabin comes with a generous amount of space. Here, the most common type of cabin on the ship, a Veranda Suite.
Measuring 295 square feet, Veranda Suites feature a sitting area that can be closed off from the bed area with a sliding curtain.
Passengers sailing to Antarctica and the Arctic on Silver Cloud will find complimentary Silversea parkas made by outdoor clothing company Haglofs awaiting them in cabins. as well as complimentary water bottles and backpacks.
The sitting areas in Veranda Suites on Silver Cloud feature a sofa, two chairs and table and a built-in desk area.
Veranda Suite bathrooms are richly appointed in veined marble and dark wood tones.
Silver Cloud bathrooms are outfitted with upscale Bulgari toiletries.
A single sink with wrap-around mirror fills one corner of Veranda Suite bathrooms on Silver Cloud.
Among luxury touches, every cabin on Silver Cloud comes with a walk-in closet. Here, a walk-in closet in a Veranda Suite.
Every cabin on Silver Cloud has a personal safe.
The walk-in closets in Silver Cloud cabins feature a drawer with a hair dryer, sewing kit and other amenities.
The desk area in Veranda Suites on Silver Cloud have iPhone hubs.
Desk areas in Veranda Suites have both U.S.- and European-style electrical outlets.
Veranda Suites have teak-lined balconies that measure 49 square feet.
A hallmark of Silversea Cruises service is that every cabin comes with a private butler who is on call throughout the day.
While Bulgari toiletries are standard in Silver Cloud cabin bathrooms, butlers offer arriving passengers the option of switching to one of several other brands.
Cabins on Silver Cloud have miniature refrigerators that are stocked with complimentary beer, soda and water.
Silver Cloud has a single self-serve Launderette, located on Deck 4.
A small jewelry boutique is located on the starboard side of the entrance lobby on Deck 5.
A larger boutique selling perfumes and other items is just across the hall on Deck 5.
A stairway leading from a passenger area of Silver Cloud on Deck 4 to crew areas on Deck 3 is lined with plaques given to the ship by ports around the world.
Silver Cloud's entrance lobby spans the width of the ship on Deck 5.
The entrance lobby on Silver Cloud also offers a cruise consultant desk where passengers can learn about and book future sailings.
An Expedition Desk in Silver Cloud's lobby on Deck 5 offers information on expedition activities during voyages.
Silver Cloud's lobby features a Guest Relations desk where staff can help with a wide range of passenger needs.
Built-in seating areas flank both sides of the lobby area on Silver Cloud.
As part of the recent renovation of Silver Cloud, the ship's fitness room was moved to the middle of Deck 6.
Silver Cloud's fitness room is relatively small, with two treadmills, two stationary bicycles, two elliptical machines, a single multi-purpose weight machine and a small selection of free weights.
Complimentary bottled water is stocked for passengers in Silver Cloud's fitness room.
New on Silver Cloud is a staffed photo studio where passengers can edit and print their personal photos during expedition voyages. It fills a space on Deck 5 that formerly housed Silver Cloud's casino. The ship no longer has a casino.
As part of its transformation into a polar exploration ship, Silver Cloud has been redecorated with archival photographs from famed polar expeditions from the collection of Britain's Royal Geographical Society.
In addition to adorning hallways throughout the ship, historic photos from polar explorations can be found in passenger cabins.
Silver Cloud's lifeboats are located on Deck 8 just outside the Panorama Lounge.
Silver Cloud's lifeboats hang from the sides of the ships, just below the jogging track around Deck 9.
The Silver Cloud’s hull was built by the Visentini shipyard near Trieste, Italy and outfitted by the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa. It debuted in 1994.
A walkway along Silver Cloud's top deck (Deck 9) leads to the front of the vessel.
Silver Cloud flies the flag of The Bahamas off its stern. The ship is registered in the Bahamas.
A safety buoy is at the ready along the top deck of Silver Cloud.
