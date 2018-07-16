Video showing a CVS manager trembling on a 911 call was reportedly the result of an argument over a coupon.

Camilla Hudson posted the video to Facebook after she said managers at a CVS in Chicago claimed her coupon for a free product was "fraudulent." She also posted a photo of the coupon and the address of the store. Hudson said two managers refused to honor the coupon, which she received in the mail, and became agitated — slamming a door in her face, telling her to leave the store and ultimately, calling police twice on Friday night.

Hudson recorded video of manager Morry Matson calling 911. The man appeared nervous and shaking, a reaction Hudson said she didn't observe before the video. Matson describes Hudson to the dispatcher as an African American. Hudson is heard saying, “I’m black. Black isn't a bad word."

Hudson said three officers arrived at the store. The officers didn't take any action.

CVS Health told USA TODAY it has apologized to Hudson and fired the two employees involved.

"CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores," CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis said in a statement. "We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited."

Matson is running for Chicago City Council and was a state delegate for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

