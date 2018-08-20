WASHINGTON – With three months until the midterms, states are spending an infusion of federal money to hire experts, add layers of security and adopt paper trails to thwart cyberthreats to their election systems.

“There is no going back to the way things were," said Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, co-chair of the Elections Committee at the National Association of Secretaries of States. "We have to constantly be wary and face the facts that our elections are under threat at an international level. We have to safeguard our democracy."

The federal Election Assistance Commission will release a report Tuesday highlighting what states and territories plan to do with the $380 million Congress approved earlier this year to help them protect against cyberthreats. USA TODAY got an advance copy of the report.

Nearly all the states and territories have received their share of the federal funds, ranging from $6 million for Alabama to $19 million for Florida.

States plan to use nearly 37 percent of the funds to improve cybersecurity and 28 percent to buy new voting equipment, according to the report.

“By and large you see very robust, very earnest plans around security and infrastructure improvement across the board," said Mark Abbott, director of grants at the EAC.

Here are what some battleground states plan to do:

• Florida, which recently hired five cybersecurity experts, plans to use some of its $19 million to train local election officials on cybersecurity.

• Pennsylvania plans to use a chunk of its $13 million to upgrade its aging voting machines and add a paper record.

• Indiana wants to use some of its $7.5 million to test its voting equipment, including poll books, for vulnerabilities.

Abbott noted that Indiana proposed nine steps to harden its security, including voter registration security scans, email encryption and digital signatures.

“They already had some robust stuff going on around cyber, but with this plan and with input from their stakeholders they really amped it up,'' he said. "I think it’s a good example of how serious states are taking the security posture of their systems."

With the midterms looming, many states are using the funds to make changes quickly, including training staff, hiring cybersecurity experts and adding verification steps. They also plan to pay for post-election audits. Several states are upgrading or replacing voter registration systems.

Others plan to use the funds for long-term projects, including buying new voting machines.

Still, many state election officials say they need more money, said Thomas Hicks, the commission chairman.

"Wherever we go I hear from folks saying, ‘Thank you for this money. This is a great down payment, but we need additional resources,’" said Hicks, who recently met with local election officials in Mississippi and plans to go to Louisiana next week. “They were always preparing for 2018, but the additional funding helps them even more for 2018 and 2020 and beyond."

Thomas Hicks, chairman of the Election Assistance Commission, said states have been taking steps to protect against cyberthreats.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

Over the years, elections officials have faced challenges ranging from hanging chads to long lines and attempts by Russians to interfere in the 2106 elections.

Last month, President Donald Trump met with his National Security Council about election security. Trump pledged a "whole-of-government" effort to prevent foreign interference in U.S. elections after drawing criticism for not doing enough to protect America's ballot boxes.

Congress also has been under pressure to do more, and in March approved the extra pot of money. So far, the EAC has disbursed nearly 96 percent of it to states.

The agency used a formula under the 2002 Help America Vote Act to determine each state's portion. States had to provide a 5 percent match.

“We had strings attached to the money," Abbott said. "You had to have (a) match, you had to spend it within five years (and) you can’t simply replace your money with ours."

The EAC also prioritized security and infrastructure.

“People got that loud and clear," said Abbott, adding that there was also a focus on improving access to the polls.

Even before the federal money came available, states had taken their own steps to protect election data by encrypting their systems and asking the Department of Homeland Security to check for vulnerabilities.

“They all take the cybersecurity threats seriously and are working hard to make sure that they’re prepared for 2018 and beyond," said Amy Cohen, executive director of the nonpartisan National Association of State Election Directors. “Elections don’t stop after November.”

Cohen said state election directors feel more prepared now than in 2016 in part because of better information sharing between their agencies and DHS officials.

Despite those efforts, experts and state officials note that most elections are run at the local level where resources are limited.

Most local jurisdictions don’t have the resources to “battle something of this nature in a field that is very expensive,” said Gorbea, who called the recent round of federal funding a “start."

“We really need to have consistent federal funding going forward to address cybersecurity and the threats that we’re facing as states," she said. “There has been very little appetite to really include the ongoing support to address cyberthreats."

Adam Ambrogi, director of the Election Program at the Democracy Fund, said a Senate committee is scheduled Wednesday to consider the “Secure Elections Act,” a bipartisan bill proposed by Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Amy Klobarchar, D-Minn., that aims to address election security concerns by, among other things, requiring federal officials to share information about cyberthreats. But the legislation doesn’t include funding, he said.

“It’s really important that Congress steps up and provides a regular stream of funding for these risks. The states just don’t have the funds," said Ambrogi. “It’s important that after we get through 2018 … that states have the capacity and knowledge to begin prepping for the 2020 presidential election."

