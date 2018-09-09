Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas.

The Dallas police officer who says she fatally shot a black man in his apartment believing that it was her own apartment also shot another man last year, according to court documents.

Police say Amber Guyger, a four-year veteran of the force, told investigators she was returning home from her shift Thursday night and accidentally entered Botham Jean's apartment. Guyger, who is white, believed Jean was an intruder and shot him, police said. Police have released few other details.

"Right now there are more questions than answers," Police Chief Renee said. "We understand the concerns of the community. That is why we are working as vigorously and meticulously as we can to ensure the integrity of the case and the department is upheld."

In May 2017, Guyger was called to assist another officer searching for a suspect. An affidavit indicates a man identified as Uvaldo Perez got out of a car and became combative with Guyger and another officer. A struggle began and Guyger fired her Taser at Perez, who wrested the weapon away from her. Guyger then drew her gun and shot Perez in the abdomen, the affidavit says. Guyger was not charged in the case.

Jean's family is demanding charges against Guyger in Jean's death. Guyger has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Hall announced Friday that investigators were preparing a warrant for a manslaughter charged. She also turned the case over to the Texas Rangers, citing the need for transparency in the investigation.A day later, however, she said the Rangers had asked her to hold off on the charges. The Rangers, she said, had interviewed Guyger and wanted to further investigate information obtained from her.

“She took my life away, like my very own life,” said Jean's mother, Allison Jean. “She has to face whatever the law says. The very Bible says to render to Caesar that which is Caesar so if Caesar says to pay a penalty for a life, then she has to pay.”

The family's lawyer, Lee Merritt said, said the lack of an arrest has added to the family's grief.

“We believe the fact that that has not happened yet is a reflection on deferential treatment for law enforcement officers," Merritt said.

Mayor Mike Rawlings defended Hall.

“Her wisdom in asking that the Texas Rangers come in and take over this investigation is foresighted,” Rawlings said.

Jean, 26, was a graduate of Harding University who worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas. At a vigil Saturday, former professor Todd Genery said Jean loved life, people and his Lord.

“This world isn’t fair and it’s full of trouble," Genery said. "But in Jesus Christ, there is unity and there is hope and I’m going to see him again with my Lord in heaven.”

Allison Jean flew to Dallas from the family’s native St. Lucia after the shooting. Her son will be buried on the Caribbean island Thursday.

“This is the worst call any mother can get,”Jean said. “This is the worst pain.”

