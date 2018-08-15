Dane Cook is addressing the 27-year age gap between him and his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor.

The "Good Luck Chuck" actor/comedian, 46, answered questions about Taylor, 19, during an Instagram Story Q&A Monday, according to People and Fox News.

He addressed how they met, saying it was at a game night he hosted at his place.

“We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each (sic) and then upgraded to love," he said, according to the sites.

He also revealed that he loves her family, and what he loves most about Taylor.

"We are pretty close and do dinner and hang,” he said. "Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest."

He even gave advice to couples with a large age gap.

"The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart," he said.

The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in May, hasn't been shy about showing each other off on their social media, either.

Taylor posted a photo of her and Cook Monday, calling him "my man."

Cook shared a sweet photo and message on Instagram about Taylor in May.

"I can’t tell you how incredible my gf is you just have to trust me when I say I’m in amazing hands," he wrote. "Kelsi thank you for so many nights filled with laughter, days filled with creative thoughts & expressions and mostly thx for the love."

