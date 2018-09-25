First look: Inside luxury line Seabourn's new Seabourn Encore
Christened in Singapore on Jan. 7, 2017, the 40,350-ton Seabourn Encore is luxury line Seabourn's biggest ship ever.
Seabourn Encore is a larger version of Seabourn's three other vessels, which collectively are known as the Odyssey Class. It has one more deck than the earlier ships and holds about 33% more passengers.
Located at the center of Deck 9, the main pool is surrounded by teak decking that is lined during the day with luxurious lounge chairs.
Seabourn Encore's main pool is flanked by two whirlpools.
The whirlpools on Seabourn Encore's main pool deck are covered with sail-like shades.
Just off Seabourn Encore's main pool is the the Patio Bar.
Seabourn Encore's main pool as seen from the forward part of the main pool deck.
Plush pool towels are available from teak stands located around the main pool.
More lounge chairs are located on Deck 10 overlooking the main pool.
Another small seating area overlooking the main pool is located on Deck 11.
Located three decks below the bridge, the lounge area on Deck 7 features a whirlpool and lounge chairs.
Another small outdoor lounge area called the Sun Terrace can be found at the very front of Seabourn Encore on Deck 12.
Seabourn Encore is home to a living room-like space called Seabourn Square that serves as a central hub. It is part sitting area, part library and part coffee bar, and it also offers an enclave manned by the ship's concierges.
Seabourn Square offers comfortable seating areas.
Seabourn Square's coffee bar is European in style with a gleaming espresso machine and a glass-enclosed space filled with hand-baked pastries.
Croissants, donuts and muffins are available in the morning at the coffee bar at Seabourn Square.
Bookshelves spread around Seabourn Square co.ntain a collection of books that passengers can borrow throughout voyages.
Tucked in a corner of Seabourn Square is a desk where passengers can book future cruises.
A puzzle table is among the allures of Seabourn Square.
Noted hospitality designer Adam Tihany designed many of the interior spaces of Seabourn Encore, including its main eatery, The Restaurant.
The Restaurant offers open-seating dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner with meals cooked to order a la minute.
A glass-enclosed wall of vintage wines is a focal point of The Restaurant.
Seabourn Encore's casual buffet eatery, The Colonnade, is located at the back of the ship on Deck 9.
Elegantly presented food stations await passengers at The Colonnade.
An indoor seating area in The Colonnade.
Croissants and other pastries, baked daily on board from scratch, are available at breakfast in The Colonnade.
A second outdoor seating for The Colonnade is located one deck down from the main exterior seating area.
The Grand Salon is home to lectures during the day.
Located on Deck 5, The Club is one of Seabourn Encore's main lounges and home to live band music nightly.
A popular spot for drinks before dinner, The Club serves up craft cocktails designed by Seabourn mixologist Brian Van Flandern.
A small bar fills one corner of The Club.
Cigars are available for purchase in The Club.
Located on Deck 5 adjacent to The Club, Seabourn Encore's small casino has two table games.
Seabourn Encore's casino also has about a dozen slot machines.
Located at the front of the ship on Deck 11 is the Observation Bar, which offers panoramic views of the sea.
The centerpiece of the Observation Bar is a dramatic, semi-circular skylight that casts sunlight and moonlight over the bar area.
Hors d'ouevres at cocktail hour are a staple of the Observation Bar.
A focal point of Seabourn Encore's interior is its elegant central staircase, which rises through the center of the ship from Deck 3 to Deck 10.
New on Seabourn Encore is The Retreat, a private, deck-top enclave with 15 cabanas that are available for $249 to $349 per day.
Located on Deck 12, The Retreat is a tranquil hideaway with a private whirlpool. It's covered with a distinctive, flower-shaped canopy to shield guests from sun and wind.
Each of The Retreat's cabanas features a large HD flat screen television and a refrigerator stocked with a personalized selection of beverages. An additional Spa Treatment Cabana also is available at The Retreat for passengers who want to indulge in a deck-top spa treatment.
Just behind Seabourn Encore's spa is a fitness center with a range of Technogym equipment.
The fitness center overlooks the back of the ship on Deck 10.
The fitness center includes a dedicated room for yoga and other fitness classes.
Another outdoor lounge area is located on Deck 10 just behind the fitness center.
Billed as an all-suite ship, Seabourn Encore offers a wide range of accommodations, with the most common being the Veranda Suite.
Veranda Suites range in size from 246 to 302 square feet, not including the balcony.
There are six categories of Veranda Suites, with the primary difference between each of them being their location on the ship.
Veranda Suites account for about 90% of the 300 cabins on Seabourn Encore and are located on decks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
In addition to a bedroom area, Veranda Suites have a living area with a dining table for two and a sofa.
Veranda Suites feature a small built-in vanity desk near the entrance.
Each Veranda Suite has a walk-in closet with room for hanging clothes and built-in drawers.
More storage is available in built-in cabinets in Veranda Suites.
Every cabin on Seabourn Encore features a miniature refrigerator stocked with complimentary sodas and beer.
A built-in cabinet in Veranda Suites hides glasses, bottled water and the cabin's miniature refrigerator.
Veranda Suites come with large, marble-lined bathrooms.
Veranda Suite bathrooms feature vanities with double sinks, a shower and a separate bathtub.
Upscale Molton Brown products are standard in Veranda Suites.
Veranda Suites feature balconies ranging from 68 to 83 square feet. Every cabin on Seabourn Encore comes with a balcony.
Among the larger suites on Seabourn Encore are its five Penthouse Spa Suites, located at the back of the ship on Deck 11.
Penthouse Spa Suites have a bedroom and separate living room with the total footprint of interior space ranging from 639 to 677 square feet.
Penthouse Spa Suites comes with complimentary, full-day access to the serene area in Seabourn Encore's spa as well as special in-suite spa amenities.
Penthouse Spa Suites feature large walk-in closets with room for hanging clothes and drawers.
Penthouse Spa Suites have large, marble-lined bathrooms with bathtubs and separate showers.
The showers in Penthouse Spa Suites are over-sized spaces with a rain shower fixture.
Just off Seabourn Square are The Shops at Seabourn, a small complex that offers everything from fine watches and designer jewelry to Seabourn logo wear.
Located on Deck 7, The Shops at Seabourn also sell high-end cosmetics and perfumes.
One of Seabourn Encore's six Zodiacs sits at the ready on Komodo Island in Indonesia during a Ventures by Seabourn excursion.
Among the little touches on Seabourn Encore is a stand full of umbrellas for passenger use near the main pool deck.
The main pool deck of Seabourn Encore is a serene space with a single, large rectangular pool at its center.
A safety buoy on the top deck of the Seabourn Encore.
Seabourn Cruise Line's newest ship, Seabourn Encore, is more than twice as big as the older vessels the line sold to Windstar and carries nearly three times as many passengers. While sharing some exterior design features, it is much more boxy than its predecessors.
Michel Verdure/Seabourn Cruise Line

Luxury line Seabourn is out with a promotion that brings free upgrades and other perks with new bookings.

Called the Set Sail Event, the offer is available for select sailings through May 2020 and features amenities that vary depending on the voyage. 

Among the perks available are a free three-category cabin upgrade, a free 300-minute Internet package and a $750 per person air credit. 

Other perks available on select sailings during the promotion include a $500 per cabin shipboard credit. 

Customers booking a premium suite or penthouse on select voyages will receive a $1,000 per suite on-board credit, a complimentary unlimited Internet package  and a $1,500 per person air credit.

The promotion also brings savings of up to 15% when customers book multiple voyages that are combined back-to-back.

The offer will be available through November 13. 

Living large: The most spectacular suites at sea
Luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises in 2016 debuted what is widely regarded as the most spectacular suite ever built on a cruise ship: The Regent Suite on the new Seven Seas Explorer. Spanning the entire front of one of the ship's top decks, it measures 4,443 square feet -- more than 50% larger than the average home in the United States.
The Regent Suite is priced at $10,000 per day, making it one of the most expensive accommodations on a cruise. The fare includes a wide range of perks including First or Business class airfare to and from the ship as well as private sedan transfers to and from airports.
An elegant golden chandelier sits above the Regent Suite's dining table. The suite comes with a private butler who will serve meals at the table upon request.
Among opulent touches in the Regent Suite is a custom-made, Dakota Jackson-designed Steinway Arabesque grand piano that cost $250,000.
A second seating area is located just in front of the Regent Suite's dining area in a glass-enclosed area called the Vista Garden. It offers 270-degree views of the sea.
An entire wing of the Regent Suite is devoted to an enormous master bedroom complex decorated in glass, polished metal, exotic wood and natural stone.
The over-the-top luxury of the Regent Suite is on full display in the master bedroom, which features a king size bed topped with a Savoir No. 1 mattress that cost $90,000. The mattress is filled with a special kind of horse hair.
The living room space in the Regent Suite's master bedroom has a sofa, chair, table and large flat-screen 4K ultra high-definition television.
The Regent Suite's master suite has a giant, walk-in closet. The Regent Suite comes with unlimited complimentary laundry and dry cleaning service.
The master bathroom of the Regent Suite alone is bigger than most cruise ship cabins and doubles as an in-suite spa.
The sprawling bathroom complex in the Regent Suite's master bedroom includes two heated ceramic lounge chairs that face the sea.
A stay in the Regent Suite comes with access to unlimited spa treatments that can be performed right in the suite's expansive bathroom/spa complex.
A second bedroom complex is located in another wing of the Regent Suite.
The second bedroom complex in the Regent Suite includes a large entry room with a desk and seating area.
The Regent Suite has a massive, 958-square-foot balcony that wraps around the entire front of the ship.
Another recently unveiled luxury ship with spectacular suites is the 600-passenger Seabourn Encore, which debuted in December 2016.
Two Grand Wintergarden suites on Seabourn Encore measure 1,189 square feet, not including balcony spaces that add another 214 square feet.
Located at the middle of the ship on Deck 7, Seabourn Encore's Grand Wintergarden suites offer two bedrooms, a dining area for six and two bathrooms.
Grand Wintergarden suites also feature an enclosed solarium with a tub and a day bed.
The master bathroom in Grand Wintergarden suites on Seabourn Encore is clad with marble and offers a large shower, tub and double sinks.
Nearly as large as Seabourn Encore's Wintergarden Suites are its two Signature Suites.
Overlooking the front of Seabourn Encore on Deck 7, the Signature Suites measure 1,159 square feet, not including balcony space, and offer a large living room, two bedrooms and two full baths.
The two Signature Suites on Seabourn Encore have unusually spacious outdoor deck areas that measure 558 square feet.
It isn't just the newest ships that offer spectacular suites. Cunard Line's classic Queen Mary 2, which debuted in 2004, continues to offer some of the most eye-popping accommodations at sea with its two-deck-high Duplexes.
Dubbed Balmoral and Sandringham, the Queen Mary 2's two Grand Duplex suites measure 2,249 square feet. Each has a spacious living room and dining area on the ground floor and a large master bedroom on the second floor.
Each of Queen Mary 2's Grand Duplexes can be combined with four other adjacent suites to create a giant complex measuring more than 9,000 square feet -- several times larger than the typical U.S. home.
The Grand Duplexes' master bedrooms are reached via dramatic, curving staircases.
The Grand Duplexes' master bedrooms are reached via dramatic, curving staircases.
Passengers staying in Duplex suites on Queen Mary 2 dine in the ship's exclusive Queens Grill restaurant.
Also offering two-deck-high suites on several ships including the recently unveiled Quantum of the Seas (shown here) is Royal Caribbean.
One of the most-discussed new suites of recent years has been the Reflection Suite on Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Reflection, the fifth and final ship in the line's Solstice Class series. The ship debuted in 2012.
The Celebrity Reflection has the brand's first two-bedroom suite called the Reflection Suite.
The highlight of the Reflection Suite is a sea-view bathroom with a rain shower that juts out over the edge of the ship.
The spacious suite features bump-out windows for maximum views.
The master bedroom in the Reflection Suite on Celebrity Reflection features a floor-to-ceiling glass wall overlooking the ocean.
In the running for most spectacular suite at sea are the Owner's Suites on Oceania Cruises' Marina and Riviera.
Bedrooms in the Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature mahogany Bel Air beds upholstered in steel-blue mohair and walls covered in Austyn. cashmere. All of the rooms in the suites were decorated using Ralph Lauren furnishings by designer Susan Bednar Long.
The marble-clad master bathrooms in Marina and Riviera Owner's Suites continue the dark wood and luxurious design by Ralph Lauren.
A spacious living room also is part of the Owner's Suite complex on Marina and Riviera.
Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature a large entryway with a bar on one side and a grand piano.
Owner's Suites on Marina and Riviera feature large wrap-around balconies overlooking the back of the vessels that include an outdoor hot tub with a flat-screen TV.
Luxury line Silversea also has gone big with suites in recent years. One of its latest ships, Silver Spirit, features some of the most sprawling and expensive accommodations at sea.
Among six accommodation tiers on Silver Spirit are its two, 1,292-square-foot Owners Suites. Here, the living room of one of the complexes.
Butler service is one of the perks for passengers staying in the Owner's Suite on Silver Spirit.
While generally catering to the mass market, Norwegian Cruise Line also offers some of the most spectacular -- and pricey -- suites at sea, including four large Deluxe Owner's Suites on its recently unveiled Norwegian Escape.
Deluxe Owner's Suite on the Norwegian Escape measure 900 square feet and include a spacious living room.
Norwegian Escape offers four of the 900-square-foot Deluxe Owner's Suites, which are part of an exclusive complex of suites on the ship called The Haven.
Deluxe Owner's Suites on Norwegian Escape feature private bedrooms and a separate living and dining area.
The Haven complex on Norwegian Escape has its own restaurant that is open exclusively to passengers staying in Haven suites.
The Haven complex also has its own pool area covered with a magrodome that can be opened on sunny days.
Some of the largest suites at sea are located on Disney Cruise Line's two most recently added ships, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy (shown here).
Located near the top of the Disney Fantasy on Deck 12, the Roy O. Disney Suite looks out over the vessel's bow. It's one of two signature Royal Suites on the ship.
The Roy O. Disney Suite measures 1,781 square feet and sleeps five.
Designed to evoke the Art Deco glamour of the 1920s and 1930s, the Roy O. Disney Suite includes a dining area that seats eight people.
The luxurious master bedroom in the Roy O. Disney Suite offers sweeping ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities include deluxe Frette bed linens, fluffy Frette feather duvets and a selection of hypo-allergenic goose down and therapeutic memory foam pillows.
The Roy O. Disney Suite has two bathrooms designed with granite and marble finishes. The master bathroom features a whirlpool bathtub, a rain shower, double sinks and a television built seamlessly into the mirror.
The Roy O. Disney Suite's large teakwood balcony features a whirlpool hot tub.
The Roy O. Disney Suite's large balcony also has a large sitting area.
Another luxury ship with giant suites is Crystal Cruises' 1,070-passenger Crystal Serenity.
The Serenity Penthouses on the Crystal Serenity are 1,345 square feet and feature large bedrooms as well as a living room and dining area.
The spacious master bathrooms in Crystal Penthouses offer showers as well as a large Jacuzzi bathtub overlooking the sea.
The living room of a Crystal Penthouse.
Passengers in Crystal Penthouses can order room service from the ship's top specialty restaurants, including the ship's branch of sushi eatery Nobu.
Crystal Penthouses come with around-the-clock butler service, and the suites have a butler's pantry with separate entrance.
Other complimentary amenities that come with Crystal Penthouses include welcome champagne and a fully-stocked in-room bar, shoeshine service, dry cleaning and laundry services, and unlimited Internet.
Crystal Penthouses have sliding glass doors that open up onto large private balconies.
Lounge chairs line a Crystal Penthouse balcony.
Stylish suites also are popping up on cruise industry newcomer Viking Ocean Cruises' new vessels, including the Viking Star.
