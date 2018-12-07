Experience the best of island life in Polynesia on a seven-night, four-star trip.

This About Fiji package includes round-trip flights on Fiji Airways, four-star resort accommodation, daily breakfast, use of water sports equipment, guided tours and more.

Begin on the southern coast of Upolu, Samoa. The Saletoga Sands Resort boasts two restaurants, four bars, a day spa, swimming pool with a swim-up pool bar, a gym, water sports equipment, a water park and more. During your stay, relax by the beach or enjoy a kayak or paddleboard ride.

The resort is also near major attractions such as the To Sua Ocean Trench, Togitogiga Waterfall, Papase’ea Sliding Rocks, the Apia Markets and giant wild turtle feeding. For an additional detour, hop over to Savai’i, Samoa’s largest island, known for its breathtaking scenery.

Next, head to Fiji, where you’ll spend three nights on Natadola Beach at Yatule Resort. Here, you can enjoy a beachside horse ride, a round of golf, or any non-motorized water activities. Optional tours include the Sigatoka River or cave safaris.

Book by July 31.

Terms and conditions

* All prices are in US dollars and correct as of June 28, 2018. Pricing is from “per person” based on Double Occupancy (2 Adults) in hotels. Single Supplements apply. Upgrades available on request (upgrade supplements apply). No refunds allowed. Changes are permitted (fees may apply). Other restrictions may apply. Not combinable with any other offer or discounted vacation package. About Fiji reserves the right to adjust the amount of any outstanding balances at any time according to USA Exchange Rate variations. All taxes, VAT, GST & Fuel Levies are included in the Price unless specified otherwise. Prices may vary when you book your travel package and are not guaranteed until payment in full is received. Airlines, hotels and tour operators frequently change their prices as a result of rate increases, fuel surcharges, government imposed taxes or fees. Prices may increase prior to full payment for those and/or other reasons. All prices, itineraries and routings are subject to change. After full payment, prices are guaranteed except only due to an increase in government imposed taxes or fees. By paying your deposit, you understand and agree to the possibility of such increases.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com