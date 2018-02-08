Rolls of newsprint are stored in the basement of the Burlington Free Press printing plant on Nov. 27, 2013, on North Winooski Avenue in Burlington, Vermont.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Department of Commerce decided Thursday to lower a tariff on newsprint coming from Canada, but the newspaper industry viewed it as little help to stem rising costs.

The much-anticipated decision from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross lowers the duty to as much as 16.88 percent for ground-wood paper, down from as high as 22.16 percent put in place earlier this year.

The federal agency has been under pressure from Congress and newspapers to do away with the tariff, saying it is leading to higher costs and job losses in an industry that already is struggling.

“This was a complicated and unique case," Ross said in a statement. "The department worked hard to address the arguments raised, and I am satisfied that the final determinations appropriately targets bad actors.”

The case now goes to the U.S. International Trade Commission for an Aug 29 vote.

The News Media Alliance, a newspaper trade group, has sought to end the tariff and said Thursday's decision was "a step in the right direction" but didn't go far enough to limit the damage to newspapers facing higher costs for paper.

"The reduced rates do not solve the underlying problem, and the printing, publishing, and paper industries will continue to be harmed by these taxes," the group's president, David Chavern, said in a statement.

"These taxes have already caused job losses at newspapers and resulted in less news and information being distributed in local communities."

The Trump administration in March imposed the levies on newsprint from Canada, which produces a majority of U.S. newsprint and particularly in the Northeast.

The tariff was put in at the request of the North Pacific Paper Co., based in Washington state and owned by a New York-based hedge fund.

The company's CEO Craig Anneberg commended the department on the decision.

"As established by the department’s final determination, Canadian producers have been engaged in unfair trade practices, which harm American workers and cause material injury to our industry," Anneberg and Greg Pallesen, head of the Western Pulp and Paper Workers Union, said in a statement.

The company said the duties have aided its business and improved the industry, which it said has lost 2,100 jobs since 2012.

However, Chavern contended that the issue with the newsprint industry is not Canadian companies' prices but an overall shift to digital for U.S. publishers.

"These taxes will simply force newspapers and printers to cut their use of newsprint, harming the U.S. paper industry the tariffs are intended to protect," he said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called Thursday's decision a "a very positive step."

But he said he would urge the International Trade Commission to further lower the duty.

"Our local newspapers are fundamental to our vibrant communities and healthy democracy, which is why I fought so hard to push the U.S. Department of Commerce to lower these unwise tariffs," Schumer said.

