Delta Air Lines will add non-stop flights between San Jose, California, and its hub in Detroit.

Service will begin Nov. 15, with Delta offering one daily round-trip flight on 160-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The planes include 16 first-class seats and 144 in economy. Of the economy seats, 36 are Delta’s “Comfort+” extra-legroom sets.

Delta will be the only carrier to fly non-stop between the cities.

"This new non-stop Delta service connects the largest unserved markets from both Detroit and San Jose," Joe Esposito, Delta's Senior Vice President – Network Planning, says in a statement.

Delta also flies from San Jose to six of its hub airports – Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York JFK, Salt Lake City and Seattle – as well as to Las Vegas.

Delta says four its San Jose routes -- Las Vegas, JFK, Seattle "and now Detroit" -- have been added since 2013, increasing the carrier's available seats at the airport by 130 percent.

