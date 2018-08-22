WASHINGTON – Democratic senators are using the news of Paul Manafort's criminal convictions and Michael Cohen's guilty pleas as a reason to try to delay a confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, announced Wednesday that she was cancelling her meeting with Kavanaugh because President Donald Trump "does not deserve" a meeting with his nominee in the wake of Tuesday's news about Manafort and Cohen. She called Trump "an unindicted co-conspirator," apparently referring to the Cohen case.

Cohen, who was Trump's personal attorney, pleaded guilty to lying about his income to evade income taxes, lying to banks to obtain loans, and making illegal contributions to benefit Trump’s campaign. Manafort, who is Trump's former campaign chairman, was convicted of eight counts of tax and bank fraud.

I have cancelled my meeting with Judge Kavanaugh. @realDonaldTrump, who is an unindicted co-conspirator in a criminal matter, does not deserve the courtesy of a meeting with his nominee—purposely selected to protect, as we say in Hawaii, his own okole. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) August 22, 2018

Hirono said that Kavanaugh was selected by Trump to "protect, as we say in Hawaii, his own okole." Okole is a Hawaiian term for a person's rear end.

Democratic senators have expressed concern that Kavanaugh's views on executive power could protect Trump from being subpoenaed to testify or hand over documents to special counsel Robert Mueller as part of Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"On the issue of executive power, on which Judge Kavanaugh seems to hold an almost unbounded view: I asked him whether he believed that a sitting president must comply with a subpoena to testify or provide records," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. "He would not say that the president must comply with a subpoena or provide records."

Both Schumer and Hirono said Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, should delay Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings, which are scheduled to begin on Sept. 4th.

Judge Kavanaugh’s refusal to say a POTUS must comply w a duly issued subpoena & Mr Cohen’s implication of POTUS in a federal crime make the danger of Kavanaugh's nomination to the SCOTUS abundantly clear.



It's a game changer & Chairman Grassley should delay confirmation hearings — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 22, 2018

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Trump "has been implicated" in the Cohen case and that the Senate should not consider Kavanaugh's confirmation so soon.

The President of the United States has been implicated in a criminal plot to violate campaign finance laws & influence the outcome of an election. Under no circumstances should we be considering his nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in just one week. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 22, 2018

