Cloyd Edralin, right, a green card holder who has lived in the U.S. for 30 years, poses for a picture with his wife, Brandi Davison-Edralin. Edralin was detained by immigration officers Monday morning over an 11-year-old firearm conviction.

Courtesy of Brani Davison-Edralin

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Three or four times a week, Brandi Davison-Edralin steps into her 2002 Volvo and drives 25 miles from her home to the federal immigration detention center in northern New Jersey.

She gets in line and waits, sometimes up to 90 minutes, to enter a visitors' room where she sees her husband, Edralin, for an hour before he is sent back to his cell.

They talk about their children and their softball games, and about things that need to be done around the house in Highland Park now that Edralin, 47, isn't around to do the handiwork. And inevitably, Edralin — a green card holder whose detention was triggered by an 11-year-old conviction for possessing a pistol that fires plastic pellets — frets about his legal battle to avoid deportation to the Philippines.

“When they hear about immigrants in detention, the assumption is they’re illegal,” said Davison-Edralin, 45, a U.S. citizen. “It’s not a black and white situation. The general public’s ignorance is so frustrating to me.”

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

► April 25: Child abuse allegations dismissed against Polish-born doctor

► Jan. 22: Administration's immigrant-crime hotline released victims' personal info

► July 2017: Woman gets judge job before becoming citizen. Now she's both.

The Edralins' new ritual is a byproduct of federal immigration policy under the Trump administration, which has targeted not only undocumented immigrants but also green card holders and other legal immigrants for deportation often on the basis of decades-old convictions. Now the administration is considering a policy that would broaden the pool of legal residents at risk of deportation by punishing those who have used food stamps, Medicaid, transit subsidies and other forms of "public welfare" to which they are entitled.

The U.S. government issues more than a million new green cards every year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. By some estimates, nearly 20 million green card holders live in the country; nearly 1.2 million green cards were issued in 2016, the most recent year available.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not track how many green card holders are deported, a spokesman said. But several stories have surfaced in media reports of green card holders and undocumented immigrants with long-resolved, often low-level convictions — or no convictions at all — being detained.

"This is shockingly weird for the government to be playing the morality police on things that happened a long time ago," said the Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale of the Reformed Church of Highland Park, which has provided sanctuary to undocumented immigrants that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has targeted. "It's clearly not because of the concern for the safety of the public. They're concerned with racially and ethnically cleansing this country."



Edralin entered the United States on a green card in 1988 and was able to renew it repeatedly, even after an arrest on drug and firearm possession charges in January 2007. He was convicted of unlawful possession of an airsoft pistol, which fires plastic pellets, and was sentenced to probation, according to New Jersey criminal court records.



Davison-Edralin said her husband completed his sentence and also paid several fines.

Neither had given the incident much thought until he was arrested June 4 as he was leaving home to go to his new job as a machinist.

► March 2017: Know your rights if ICE agents stop you

► March 2017: Will millions of immigrants still trust police?

• In late 2016, immigration authorities flagged Isidro Quintana, a Mexican green card holder from Aurora, Colorado, while he was traveling because of a 1996 marijuana-related conviction, according to Denverite, a news website. ICE agents detained him after President Trump took office in 2017.

Quintana had other charges, including a 1996 domestic violence conviction. An immigration judge granted him a reprieve from deportation in May 2017.

A receptionist for Quintana's lawyer, Weldon Caldbeck, confirmed he worked on the case but said he wasn't available for comment.

• In January, a 43-year-old Polish doctor and green card holder, who came to the United States with his family when he was 5, was arrested in Michigan after dropping off his daughter at school. The doctor, Lukasz Niec, had two misdemeanor convictions from 1992 though the arrest was triggered by a child abuse investigation against him.

A federal judge dismissed those allegations in April, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported.

• In June, a Mexican green card holder who lives in Los Angeles, Jose Luis Garcia, was detained and placed in deportation proceedings over a 2001 domestic-violence-related misdemeanor. Three weeks after his arrest, Garcia's deportation case was closed, and he was released.

Carl Shusterman, an immigration attorney based in Los Angeles, said these cases and others suggest that Trump is as interested in restricting legal immigration as he is in addressing the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country.

"The thing he (Trump) is really devoting his attention to is cutting legal immigration," Shusterman said. "You could probably ask any attorney in the country and they will tell you the same story."

Edralin had several people submit affidavits vouching for him in his deportation case, including Kaper-Dale of the Reformed Church of Highland Park, a county law enforcement official, and some of Edralin's relatives.

Family members say the judge did not read the packet because she didn't have time. Instead, she denied Edralin's request to be released on bond because his 11-year-old conviction made him a threat to the public.

Cloyd Edralin, left, a green card holder who has lived in the U.S. for 30 years, is pictured next to his wife, Brandi Davison-Edralin, and their four children ages 11 to 22.

Courtesy of Brandi Davison-Edralin

"We were stunned that she just said, 'No, no bond; he's a danger to society,' 11 years after the crime and not looking at anything current," Davison-Edralin said.

Edralin's case signals a shift in immigration enforcement. Trump's predecessors prioritized undocumented immigrants who had been convicted of serious crimes or were deemed to pose a national security threat for deportation.

But penalties for green card holders with criminal records didn't start with Trump. They date as far back as the late 1980s.

► February 2017: These are legal paths to U.S. for immigrants

► February 2017: Why didn't deported Arizona mom apply for U.S. citizenship?

Shusterman, who worked for the federal government in the late 1970s and 1980s, said immigration agencies started examining green card holders' records more closely after a 1988 law introduced the idea of "aggravated felonies."

At first, aggravated felonies included serious crimes such as murder, drug trafficking and trafficking of firearms and destructive devices.

Green card holder rally on the front steps of the Reformed Church of Highland Park for Cloyd Edralin. He is a father of four with an 11-year-old firearm conviction who was picked up by ICE Monday morning Friday June 8.

Ed Pagliarini/Special to NorthJersey.com

However, immigration laws passed in 1990 and 1996 expanded the definition to include crimes that immigration lawyers say are neither aggravated nor felonies.

"If you committed an aggravated felony sometime ... you can never show good moral character for immigration benefits for the rest of your life," immigration officials are saying, according to Shusterman.

"Things have gotten so much tougher," he said.

It's unclear whether Edralin's conviction would be considered an "aggravated felony" or a less severe category known as a "crime or moral turpitude." Not until he was arrested did he realize he was a target for deportation.

Joanne Gottesman, a professor at Rutgers Law School, said the laws aren't any different from under previous administrations, but the enforcement strategy is new.

"I think that the difference with prior administrations is there was a use of discretion in certain circumstances that isn't being applied today," said Gottesman, who runs the Immigrant Justice Clinic at Rutgers.

Someone facing deportation over an old conviction, even for an aggravated felony, "doesn't get a chance to go before the judge and say: Let me tell you the ways that I have been rehabilitated, the deep ties I've had in the United States," Gottesman said. "What the statute does is prevent the judge from hearing anything the person has to say."

Edralin's arrest complicated his family's finances. Davison-Edralin, who works full time, has covered most of her husband's legal costs, but those fees and daily household expenses have drained their savings.

► September 2016: Visa lets migrants start U.S. firms but not be citizens

► February 2014: Justin Bieber case draws attention to deportation issues

"The big thing about him being there — I've come to terms with that. We'll deal with it," she said. "But then the lawn mower broke. He would normally be the one to fix that. ... It's the things you don't think about that you deal with from day to day."

Chariza Edralin, Cloyd Edralin's younger sister, started a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the family's legal fees and daily expenses. The family is also hosting a fundraiser Tuesday in Asbury Park.

"The family support keeps me going, the community and friends," Chariza Edralin said. "We are very, very fortunate to have really close-knit friends and family who are very supportive."

In the meantime, family members and friends continue to visit Cloyd Edralin nearly every day at the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility.

Cloyd Edralin tells his wife and his sister about life in the detention center. He gets cold, so he used money that Davison-Edralin deposited in his account to buy a sweatshirt and an extra shirt from the commissary to keep warm.

Some of the inmates he meets don't have anyone to visit them, send them money or represent them in immigration court. At her husband's request, Davison-Edralin said she put money in a few of the other inmates' commissary accounts.

Chariza Edralin, who visits her brother at least once a week, has heard the stories about the other inmates. She said she makes an effort to be upbeat though at some point they reflect on the birthdays, anniversaries and other milestones he's missing.

"I'm trying to be positive and optimistic about this whole thing," she said. "But just considering the fact that in America, this country is basically all about immigrants, and how we're treating a certain type of immigrants and a collection of immigrants right now, it's embarrassing."

Follow Steph Solis on Twitter: @stephmsolis

Michelle Edralin wife and Brandi Davison Edralin daughter of Cloyd Edralin at the Green card holder rally on the front steps of the Reformed Church of Highland Park for Cloyd Edralin. He is a father of four with an 11-year-old firearm conviction who was picked up by ICE Monday morning Friday June 8, 2018.

Ed Pagliarini/Special to NorthJersey.com

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com