When diet-minded Americans eat out, they are likely to try to figure out how many calories are in that chicken salad or tuna wrap.

But a recent survey suggests consumers should be asking a different question: How reliable are they when it comes to estimating calorie counts?

A new report finds consumers were, on average, 110 calories off in their estimates of 40 popular meals and snacks. While nutritionists in the report from survey and research firm Morning Consult says consumers were actually pretty good in their ballpark guesses, underestimating calories over the course of several meals could have negative impacts on overall health, said Jason Ewoldt, a wellness dietitian at the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program.

The estimation “is close, but if we do it (misestimate) consistently, weight gain is going to happen,” Ewoldt said.

Chelsey Amer, a private nutritionist based in New York City, said this wider margin of underestimating calories comes from the fact that our society is “heavily entrenched in a diet culture.”

“You are told from a young age that you want to be reducing your calories, with an emphasis on weight loss,” Amer said.

Of the 40 items Morning Consult asked people about, one of the largest underestimations was for a taco salad with beef. Though the calorie count is 906, survey respondents guessed that it was 446.

Ewoldt said that the underestimation of calories for a taco salad with beef is a classic example of the “health halo” effect, or the act of overestimating the healthfulness of an item based on a single claim. Because it is classified as a type of salad, which is generally referred to as nutritious, taco salads might be perceived to be healthier than they actually are.

“If we put cheese, dressing and croutons on it, a salad that could be a healthier, lower-calorie option is now more calories than a cheeseburger and fries,” Ewoldt said.

Though calories are an important metric for tracking health, people are more likely to look for other factors, such as amount of salt or fat in a dish. According to the report, while 39 percent of respondents said the amount of calories is extremely or very important when deciding what to eat, that number rose to 54 percent for amount of sugar.

Amer said consumers need to look past calories to have healthy lifestyles.

“Calories are only one factor in the equation,” she said. “We really need to take a look at the quality of the ingredients that we’re consuming.”

