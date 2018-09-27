Updates to Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean rides

Mickey Mouse at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

Disney

More morning fun is coming to Disney.

Walt Disney World announced that the Magic Kingdom is expanding its Early Morning Magic program.

The program allows guests to be among the first in the park and enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café.

Starting Dec. 2, the program will open up to offer twice as many Fantasyland attractions.

The seven attractions include The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Peter Pan’s Flight, Princess Fairytale Hall, It’s a Small World, Mad Tea Party and Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid.

The program takes place on select Sundays and Tuesdays from 7:45 AM to 10:00 AM.

Admission is $79 per adult and $69 per child (without tax). Note: Regular theme park admission is also required.

More: Disney World tickets: Flexible pricing for Orlando theme parks starts in October

More: Rafiki’s Planet Watch is closing at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom

Play Disney Parks app relieves boredom in lines

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com