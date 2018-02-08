Loukoumakis, a poodle-mix, was found by animal rescue volunteer Artemis Kyriakopoulou in a Greek village last week.

A soot-covered dog was discovered alive inside an oven, following wildfires that ravaged villages across Greece, killing scores of people.

The white poodle mix was discovered by animal rescue volunteer Artemis Kyriakopoulou in Mati, east of the capital Athens. She captured video of the discovery last Thursday, panning across an area of scorched trees and structures. Inside an oven, the dog named Loukoumakis by a vet, lies in a corner, dirty and matted. His head perks up and he stands, interested in the food and water bowls Kyriakopoulou placed outside.

The “oven dog” has also found a new "forever home" with Antonia Paraschou, a woman who is familiar with the needs of stray animals, founder and president of Dogs’ Voice Elena Dede told ABC News. The adoption will be made official this week.

Authorities estimate at least 91 people died in the wildfires, but the exact death toll is unclear. Tuesday, bodies of 76 people were formally identified. The the blaze destroyed seaside resorts, holiday homes and permanent residences in Mati on July 23.

