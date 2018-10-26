President Donald Trump in Charlotte

Evan Vucci, AP

Hours after the arrest of a man accused of mailing pipe bombs to top Democrats, President Donald Trump told supporters Friday there needs to be a new "tone and civility" in politics, even as he blamed the media for the negative environment.

"Everyone will benefit if we can end the politics of personal destruction," Trump said during a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C., before launching another attack on journalists. "The media has a major role to play, whether they want to or not."

As members of the crowd booed reporters and chanted "CNN sucks," Trump hit reporters for "unfair coverage," and claimed that some want to blame him for the attempted bomb attacks, seeking to "use the sinister actions of one individual to score political points against me."

The "constant unfair coverage and negative attacks only serve to drive people apart and to undermine healthy debate," Trump said.

Earlier in the day, authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc, 56, a registered Republican in Florida charged with mailing at least 14 explosive packages to targets that included former President Barack Obama, Trump 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, and other prominent Democrats.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Police also impounded a white van covered with pro-Trump and anti-media stickers.

Echoing comments he made earlier in the day, Trump at his rally in Charlotte praised the performance of law enforcement and denounced the attacks as "terrorist actions" that "must be punished and prosecuted" to the maximum.

"Political violence must never ever be allowed in America and I'll do everything in my power to stop it," Trump said in Charlotte, which is the site of the 2020 Republican presidential nomination convention.

After discussing the arrest, Trump turned back to political issues that have dominated the 2018 elections to determine control of Congress.

As Republicans fight to maintain majorities in the House and Senate, Trump promoted plans to tighten the borders, expand tax cuts, and remove "job-killing" government regulations.

"It is time for us to replace the politics of anger and destruction with real debate about the issues," Trump said at one point.

Trump also attacked his Democratic opponents, saying they want to "impose socialism" on the economy and allow "criminal aliens" to vote. His targets included Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the U.S. House, and "Cryin'" Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader.

He also cited "Crooked Hillary" Clinton and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, another target of a mailed pipe bomb.

These and other Democrats have said that that Trump's campaign rhetoric – from the constant "lock her up" chants directed at Clinton, to the president's recent praise for a congressman who once body-slammed a reporter – encourages violence by unstable followers.

"Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions," said a joint statement this week from Pelosi and Schumer.

The arrest of Sayoc came shortly after Trump appeared to express sympathy for a conspiracy theory that "this bomb stuff" was an effort to make Republicans look bad and suppress GOP turnout in congressional elections.

“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows,” Trump posted on Twitter. “News not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

Before leaving the White House on the Charlotte trip, Trump said there has been nothing wrong his campaign rhetoric.

"I think I've been toned down, if you want to know the truth," he said. "I could really tone it up because as you know the media's been extremely unfair to me and to the Republican Party."

Asked about the suspect's vehicle, Trump said, "I did not see my face on the van ... I heard he was a person that preferred me over others."

During the rally in Charlotte, Trump peppered his stump speech with attacks on "fake news" and political opponents in general.

At one point, as the crowd resumed the "lock her up" chants about Clinton, Trump said: "They're going to be reporting on you tonight."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com