WASHINGTON -- President Trump has hired Fox News executive Bill Shine to head up the White House communications team, the White House said Thursday.

Shine, who lost his job at Fox amid criticism of how the company handled sexual harassment complaints, will hold the title of Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications.

Trump has described Fox as his favorite news network.

The president considered numerous candidates for the communications slot since longtime aide Hope Hicks left the White House in March.

A veteran executive at Fox, Shine left the company a year ago amid a scandal at the news organization over a string of sexual harassment complaints. He departed 10 months after former Fox chairman Roger Ailes was removed over harassment allegations.

Shine himself was never accused of harassment, but lawsuits accused him of helping to cover up Ailes' behavior and disregarding the claims of women who came forward.

Shine has denied any wrongdoing.

