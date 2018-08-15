WASHINGTON – As Republicans struggle to keep control of Congress, a long-time strategist for President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Trump will likely focus on Senate races while Vice President Mike Pence will handle mostly House contests.

While pollsters see a challenging political environment for Republicans, including Trump's low approval ratings, long-time associate Corey Lewandowski said GOP candidates across the country should embrace the president and his economic record.

"Donald Trump has significant coattails," said Lewandowski, who was the president's first campaign manager and is now a senior strategist for Pence's Great America political action committee.

As Republicans try to hold their 51-49 advantage in the Senate, Lewandowski said the president plans to campaign in states he carried in 2016 that have Democratic incumbents seeking re-election. That group that includes Florida, Missouri, Montana, and North Dakota.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Pence, a former House member as well as governor of Indiana, will use his nationwide contacts to stump in close House districts, he said. The Democrats need to pick up 23 House seats to win control of the chamber, and Lewandowski noted that a high number of Republican retirements increase the party's burden.

"The vice president has been a phenomenal partner of the president in so many different ways," Lewandowski said.

Speaking with reporters at a breakfast sponsored by The Christian Science Monitor, Lewandowski also:

• Dismissed the allegations of former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman that Trump is a racist who may have dementia, calling them efforts to sell books.

Lewandowski also said he has never heard Trump make racist slurs.

As for the author herself, Lewandowski said, "I never worked with Omarosa."

• Said that, if he were a Democratic consultant, he would recommend that the party nominate former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in the 2020 presidential race, describing him as Trump's toughest potential opponent. "He checks many boxes in the progressive movement" and has virtually unlimited funds, Lewandowski said of the billionaire Bloomberg.

• Said he would recommend that Trump not give testimony to Russia special counsel Robert Mueller – "I don't see any benefit to him doing that" – and demand a deadline for the special counsel to wrap up his investigation.

As Trump tweets out constant criticism of Mueller, Lewandowski said he understands the president's frustrations because "no one knows when the investigation is going to end."

While Lewandowsi said Trump should demand a date certain for the end of Mueller, there is no likelihood that the special counsel would honor such a request.

Trump fired Lewandowski as campaign manager in June 2016, but he remained close to the candidate and the campaign. Trump replaced Lewandowski with Paul Manafort, who is currently being tried – by Mueller's prosecutors – on charges of financial crimes that predated his time with Trump.

The Russia investigation hovers over this year's congressional elections, but Lewandowski said he doesn't see it influencing things one way or another.

"I don't think it's a plus or minus," he said. "I think it's a massive distraction."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com