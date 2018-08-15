Hiking near Neihart

The mountains are calling and so is nature.

There comes a time in every novice backpacker's life when they reach the point in their journey where they must poop in the woods. Until this point, their trips have been short enough to plan strategic bathroom breaks around adventure or well-placed pit toilets have saved the day.

Now it's time.

There's no shame in catching a little relief off the trail so long as you follow the rules and know how to keep things tidy.

Before we start digging a cat hole, let's start with the basics.

Number One

Whether you're car camping or miles into the backcountry, there are some basic guidelines to follow, like don't pee near your campsite. Obviously.

Find yourself a nice, quiet spot that's at least 200 feet from any water source, cooking area and camper and go for it (I'm partial to tree outcroppings or tall bushes that shield me in these vulnerable moments).

But if you're camping near a larger river or body of water or perhaps on an epic rafting trip, the best "leave no trace" policy is to get right into the water and go for it. According to the experts at REI, the water will take care of diluting your business and it keeps nearby camping spots from getting oversaturated.

Now ladies, bring it in for a moment.

Let's face it: It's a much bigger ordeal for us to pee in the wilderness than for the men we take with us. Let's not get too far into the gory details, but we all know drips and splashback are a thing.

I make it a point to carry two small Ziplock bags with me on backcountry trips, one to carry a few wads of toilet paper and the other to store the used TP until I get back into civilization.

I also typically pack baby wipes in the same way for extra whole-body cleanliness on longer outings.

When soft areas with high absorption, shielding trees and privacy aren't available, there's a manufactured alternative: the female urine device.

Former Tribune Outdoors reporter Erin Granger swears by the Tinkle Belle Female Urine Device. On a recent trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness, Granger says the device made bathroom breaks a breeze.

Former Tribune Outdoors reporter Erin Granger recently experimented with the Tinkle Belle, a device that allows women to pee freely into a funnel-like system that eliminates the need to squat or find bum cover.

"A couple of months ago, I read an article in Outside Magazine about them and thought I'd like to try one," Granger said, giggling her way through an interview about personal bodily functions — a fifth-grader's dream. "Coincidentally I was given one as a gift for a camping trip a few weeks ago. I was really surprised with how well it works. I was excited to try it and it didn't leak or anything and it was pretty easy to figure out."

Granger liked the device so much that she brought it out on another trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness. She says it's useful, but maybe not an absolute necessity for all backcountry trips.

"I don't know if I'll always carry it, especially for trips where it's not a big deal to squat behind a tree," Granger said. "But I could see it being helpful in areas without trees like more prairie and desert areas or if you have bad knees."

Instead, she said she plans to keep it in her glove compartment in case she runs into gross gas stations or is on a long trip without a lot of stops.

Number Two

There's no easy way around it. To my knowledge, no one particularly enjoys doing their business in the woods but when nature calls, you must heed it.

Your Ziplock bags of toilet paper are going to come in handy here. Have one bag full of clean tissue and another bag to pack out the used tissue if regulations require (though it's best practice to always pack out your TP).

You will also need a small trowel or another device to dig your hole and solid waste disposal bags for areas that dictate all waste must be packed out.

While it's not the sexiest thing in the world to trounce through the woods with a bag of your own poop tucked into your pack, you've got to do it. Solid waste bags have been designed to block smell and avoid leaks (though I always double pack my in an extra plastic bag just in case).

Just like when you need to go number one, find a place at least 200 feet from bodies of water, the trail and your campsite to do your business. Dig yourself a hole that's about eight inches deep and wide enough to, you know, catch everything.

When you're done, either bury your waste and toilet paper and cover it with a rock or pack it out in one of your fancy waste bags and hit the trail. You did it. You survived your first wilderness poop.

I recommend packing baby wipes in and out of the backcountry as well. No matter how smoothly the process goes, it adds an extra layer of cleanliness that I, personally, appreciate. If you do bring baby wipes, never leave them behind. They must be packed out.

Other ways to keep it clean

Travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer are a must for me. I keep one looped onto the outside of my pack for easy access. No matter how clean the rest of you is, you're going to feel gross with dirty hands.

There's something else to consider when heading out into the backcountry, but it's not anybody's favorite topic to talk about. Period. Ladies, that time of the month isn't a fun topic, but it's important to know what to do.

The same rules apply here as they do for used toilet paper and wipes: Pack everything out. However, used feminine hygiene products can also act as an attractant for bears so be sure to secure them in a bag and hang them at your site as you would any other attractant you're carrying.

"I carry a separate ziplock bag and cover it in duct tape so I don't have to see it," Granger said.

The most important part of maintaining hygiene in the backcountry is following the same leave no trace and pack in, pack out guidelines that apply in all wild areas. That's the best way to keep yourself and the environment nice and tidy.

