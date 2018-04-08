Duchess Meghan of Sussex is just like us.

The royal, previously known as actress Meghan Markle, rang in her 37th birthday Saturday with a wardrobe malfunction at the wedding of Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee at the medieval church of St. Mary the Virgin in Frensham, United Kingdom.

The former “Suits” actress flashed her black lace bra underneath her navy collared dress, which featured a pleated, multi-colored skirt by Club Monaco.

Seriously, people, it happens.

A royal wave.

Meghan paired the look with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator, black cut-out heels from Aquazzura and a belt.

She looked unbothered by the fashion faux paus. Meghan discreetly fastened her top button and left the event holding hands with Prince Harry, who was sporting a tailcoat. They both wore sunglasses.

Adorable, as always.

Harry attended the same prep school as Van Straubenzee and have been good friends ever since. He was even an an usher at Harry and Meghan's wedding at Windsor Castle in May.

