Two empty Delta Air Lines planes clipped wings as they were being moved at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. No one was on board or injured.

Officials at the Massachusetts Port Authority tell The Associated Press that the wings of planes clipped one another on the tarmac.

Delta confirmed the incident to WCVB-TV of Boston.

“While repositioning an empty aircraft at Boston Logan International Airport, a wingtip made contact with a wingtip of another aircraft that also had no customers on board," a Delta Airlines spokesperson said to the station. "Maintenance technicians are currently evaluating both aircraft.”

Delta flight 1652 from Detroit was delayed getting to the gate as a result of the accident.

The planes involved in the incident were a Boeing 767 and an Airbus A330, Delta spokesman Anthony Black tells USA TODAY's Today in the Sky blog.

