India's Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the nation's 157-year-old law banning homosexual acts in a historic ruling that dismissed the British colonial-era tenet as "irrational, arbitrary and incomprehensible."

The court found that the ban – and punishment of as much as 10 years in prison – had effectively "closeted" the LGBT community, which it said has the same rights as others in Indian society.

"The court must try to protect the dignity of every individual of the society including people from LGBT," the ruling said. "Sexual orientation is natural and people have no control over it."

Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the ruling was unanimous, and all five judges wrote sections of the order that runs almost 500 pages long. Announcement of the ruling sparked an outpouring of joyous rallies across the nation of 1.3 billion people.

“We feel as equal citizens now,” activist Shashi Bhushan said. “What happens in our bedroom is left to us.”

The ruling said the Indian constitution "nurtures dissent... and does not impose conformity," adding that "we cannot change history but can pave the way for a better future."

The law had punished "intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal." The judges ruled that sex with an animal would remain illegal.

The effort to toss out the law dates back almost 20 years. Supporters of the effort won a legal skirmish in 2009 when a New Dehli court ruled in favor of decriminalization. The victory was short-lived, however, when the Supreme Court ruled four years later that the law's fate should be determined by Parliament.

The ruling was appealed, and in 2016 the Supreme Court agreed to revisit the case. Divya Roop, a vocal LGBTQ activist in India, was encouraged by the ruling but said it was a first step.

“The only thing that’s going to change is we can be assured that we won’t be counted as criminals for loving someone," Roop said. "It’s not going to change much at a personal, professional or social front because on those levels individual mind-set has to change."

