GASTONIA, N.C. — Authorities arrested a former North Carolina teacher Thursday on sex offenses involving a minor.

The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Jonathan Conrad Busch of Mooresville, North Carolina is charged with two counts each of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child.

Gastonia Police Officer R.S. Lewis said in an arrest warrant the indecent liberties and statutory rape charges involved the same girl and occurred between June and September 2016.

According to WCNC-TV, Busch's case has ties to former New York congressman Anthony Weiner's federal sexting scandal back in 2016. The name of the minor in Busch's case matches the minor's name in the former congressman's sexting case.

Weiner is currently serving a 21-month sentence in federal prison after admitting to illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl living in Gaston County.

Weiner had been married to Huma Abedin, a prominent aide to former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and many political experts cited his crime as a factor in Clinton's loss to Donald Trump.

In a letter sent to parents, Lake Norman High School Principal Keith Gentle confirmed that Busch resigned from his position as a social studies teacher due to the nature of his criminal charges.

Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Brady Johnson told NBC Charlotte that none of Busch's crimes occurred on the high school's campus nor did they involve any current or former students at the school.

More: Women allegedly had sex with teens, bragged of being 'sexual deviants'

Related: Teacher sentenced for sex with 15-year-old student while pregnant

According to the school system, Busch worked at Lake Norman High School for almost 15 years as a social studies teacher.

Bob Leonard, a local resident who lives just up the road from Busch's Mooresville house, told WCNC-TV that he never spoke with him. As a grandfather, Leonard said the criminal charges concerned him.

"It's just a little disturbing that we learn more about this," Leonard said. "The advice I'd have to people is to pay attention and get involved and know what your kids are doing."

Busch was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in district court on Monday, according to WCNC-TV.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com