SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook says fewer accounts were breached than originally thought in the largest-ever security incident of its kind at the giant social network – 30 million instead of 50 million – but the attackers made off with more sensitive personal information than originally disclosed from many users such as phone number and email address, recent searches on Facebook, location history and the types of devices people used to access the service.

Facebook said hackers weren’t able to access any private messages in last month's attack, but messages received or exchanged by Facebook page administrators may have been compromised.

Affected users can check if they were affected by visiting the company's Help Center or they can wait for Facebook to notify them. Facebook will advise affected users on how they can protect themselves from suspicious emails and other attempts to exploit the stolen data.

“For 15 million people, attackers accessed two sets of information – name and contact details (phone number, email, or both, depending on what people had on their profiles," Facebook’s vice president of product management Guy Rosen said in a blog post Friday. "For 14 million people, the attackers accessed the same two sets of information, as well as other details people had on their profiles.”

The hackers were able to steal additional information from the second group, including name, gender, locale/language, relationship status, religion, hometown, current city, birth date, device types used to access Facebook, education, work, the last 10 places they checked into or were tagged in, website, people or pages they follow and their 15 most recent searches.

After the accounts were compromised last month, more than 90 million users were forced to log out of their accounts as a security measure.

Facebook says attackers exploited a feature in its code that allowed them to commandeer users' accounts. Those accounts included Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his second-in-command, Sheryl Sandberg.

Facebook originally estimated that nearly 50 million accounts were compromised. The attack began on Sept. 14. A spike in traffic triggered an internal investigation two days later. The breach was discovered and fixed two weeks ago.

The attackers have not been identified. Facebook says the FBI, which is investigating the hack, has asked the company not to discuss the identity of the attackers.

The disclosure of another in a series of security lapses has brought political heat with an investigation underway by the Irish Data Protection Commission. Rosen said Facebook is also cooperating with the Federal Trade Commission.

Facebook breach: today’s update from Facebook is significant now that it is confirmed that the data of millions of users was taken by the perpetrators of the attack. @DPCIreland’s investigation into the breach and Facebook’s compliance with its obligations under #GDPR continues https://t.co/ots8MZV3bt — Data Protection Commission Ireland (@DPCIreland) October 12, 2018

