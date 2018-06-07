Cruise ship tours: MSC Cruises' MSC Seaview Introduced in June 2018, MSC Seaview is the second ship in MSC Cruises' Seaside series, following the nearly identical MSC Seaside, which entered service in late 2017. 01 / 116 Introduced in June 2018, MSC Seaview is the second ship in MSC Cruises' Seaside series, following the nearly identical MSC Seaside, which entered service in late 2017. 01 / 116

18. MSC Seaview. Christened in June 2018, this is a sister to MSC Seaside that also measures about 153,500 tons.

Ivan Sarfatti

Thinking about a voyage with MSC Cruises? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a deck-by-deck look at the fast-growing line's just-unveiled MSC Seaview — one of the largest new cruise vessels of the year.

Christened last month in Genoa, Italy, Seaview measures about 154,000 tons, making it the 16th largest cruise ship in the world. It holds 4,134 passengers at double occupancy.

As can be seen in the tour, Seaside offers all the trappings of a major mega-resort including nearly a dozen eateries and multiple bars, lounges and showrooms. Other features include an Aqua Park with four water slides, a ropes course called Adventure Trail and two of the longest zip lines at sea (at 394 feet).

Created by veteran cruise writer and ship photographer Peter Knego, the Seaview tour is part of our ongoing series of cruise ship galleries.

