Florence floods the Carolinas

South Carolina rivers may begin cresting Monday evening into Tuesday after the hurricane-turned-tropical depression known as Florence pounded the region with unrelenting rain. The storm's death toll rose to 17 Sunday. Eleven of the fatalities took place in North Carolina and the other six in South Carolina. A 3-month-old baby and two victims who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning are among those who perished. The storm was forecast to dump up to eight more inches of rain in some areas of the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said. Airlines in Charleston have restarted operations after 3,580 cancellations, with a full schedule possible by Monday afternoon.

Emmy's bring Michael Che, Colin Jost, and fewer women to celebrate

Colin Jost and Michael Che will step out from behind the Weekend Update anchor desk to host NBC's 70th Primetime Emmy Awards (Monday, 8 EDT/5 PDT), with their boss, "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels, steering the three-hour (we hope) awards show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Expect some political humor, although "we're not doing Weekend Update," says Michaels. Expect fewer women to celebrate, too: The latest study from San Diego State University found that women are scarcer on and in television this year than in previous years.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Chicago officer on trial after killing black 17-year-old on video

A judge told told attorneys to prepare to give opening statements Monday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer facing murder charges for the controversial shooting death of Laquan McDonald in 2014. Van Dyke made the surprising decision Friday to have his case decided by a jury, bucking the trend for officers facing serious charges who have favored having a judge decide their fate. Van Dyke appears in police video to shoot McDonald as he was walking away from police.

SpaceX to detail private rocket mission around the moon

The first human to fly around the moon since the storied astronauts of the Apollo era will get there on SpaceX's next-generation Big Falcon Rocket, the company said last week, further teasing a Monday event that will reveal details about the launch vehicle and passenger. SpaceX will announce more details about BFR and the passenger at 9 p.m. EDT. SpaceX plans on phasing out its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket in favor of BFR, which the company hopes will not only handle payload delivery and hops to the moon, but the eventual establishment of a self-sustaining colony on Mars

Freshen up your iPhone with iOS 12 download

When Apple users download iOS 12 on Monday, they will see a host of new features and performance improvements on their iPhones and iPads. The official release of the software at the core of Apple’s devices promises to freshen them up with some of these changes: Screen Time, which reveals how long you (or your kids) have been on the device; a simpler way of managing notifications; Group Facetime calls with up to 32 people; Siri shortcuts; a Do Not Disturb during Bedtime feature; and more third-party apps for CarPlay, including the option to get GPS directions from Google Maps and Waze. With all these new and updated features, who needs one of Apple’s recently announced new iPhones?

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com