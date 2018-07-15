MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man who was facing eviction was planning to set his building on fire and "burn" Jews.

Miami Beach police said Friday that 72-year-old Walter Edward Stolper is charged with attempted murder after detectives found 28 containers with gasoline and explosive materials inside his storage unit.

News outlets report that police acted on a tip Thursday night and found Stolper in the parking garage of his condominium complex moving two plastic containers of gasoline.

Police say they also found gasoline-filled containers in the garbage chute dumpster and discovered artifacts with swastikas and books of Nazi ideology inside his residence.

In a tweet, police said Stolper was "triggered" by an upcoming eviction and was angry with his Jewish neighbors.

1/2 - MBPD has arrested 72yr old, Walter Stolper. Stolper is charged w/ 1st Degree Attempted Arson after dumping several gasoline filled containers down a trash chute. His motivation appears to be triggered by an upcoming eviction and anger towards Jewish neighbors. pic.twitter.com/WsvRSRzCaT — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 13, 2018

An arrest report says Stolper told detectives he was planning a "small barbecue."

