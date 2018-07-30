Ford updates F-150

2019 Ford F-150 Limited

Steve Petrovich

DETROIT -- Ford most luxurious F-150 pickup will also be its most powerful for the 2019 model year.

The F-150 Limited will offer the mighty Raptor’s twin-turbo 450-horsepower V-6 and a host of new luxury touches. The Raptor is the go-anywhere beast of the Ford F-150 lineup.

Along with glamorous touches like soft two-tone leather, the 2019 F-150 Limited will be the most powerful light pickup on the road.

Ford F-150's full-size pickup truck rivals

It’s also one of the ritziest, with interior features and materials to rival a luxury sedan.

The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 produces 510 pound-feet of torque and has a standard 10-speed automatic transmission.

More: Ford, Chevy and Ram unveil new pickups: Why America loves them

More: Full-size pickups: Edmunds rounds up the latest news on five 2019 models

More: These big SUVs, not economy cars, get driven the most miles every year

The upgrades are designed to help Ford fend off challenges by all-new pickups from Chevrolet, GMC and Ram.

2019 Ford F-150 Limited

Ford Motor Company

Sales of the 2019 F-150 Limited should begin late this year.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the 2018 F-150 Limited starts at $61,360 and can top $70,000.

While the Raptor was developed to race through rugged terrain like Baja California, the Limited oozes luxury.

Ford: An iconic company past and present

Features will include:

Camel Back two-tone soft-touch leather upholstery

Multicontour massaging heated and ventilated front seats

Hand-finished ash swirl wood trim

Power retractable running boards

22-inch aluminum wheels

A laser-etched plaque with the serial number of each F-150 Limited

Twin-panel sunroof

360-degree camera and trailer brake assist

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision sensing and automatic braking

Pedestrian detection

B&O Play audio

The F-150 has been America’s bestselling vehicle for 36 years.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com