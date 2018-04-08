PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — The former bassist for 3 Doors Down is facing another drug charge.

Local media say the Jackson County Sheriff's Department arrested Todd Harrell on Friday on a charge of introducing narcotics into a correctional facility.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says the drugs were found during a screening of the incoming mail to the jail.

Harrell was arrested in June on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies responding to an alarm at his home in Jackson County found some marijuana and guns.

If convicted of the new charge, he could face up to seven years behind bars.

The band, which has had hits including "Kryptonite," ''When I'm Gone" and "I'm Here Without You," suspended Harrell after a second-offense DUI in 2012.

