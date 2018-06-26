The former CEO of Starbucks worries climate change could spell trouble for your regular cup of coffee.

In an interview with Time magazine, Howard Schultz said climate change ranks among the coffee giant's biggest challenges.

Schultz said rising temperatures and droughts make it tougher to grow coffee beans, and more expensive.

"Climate change is going to play a bigger role in affecting the quality and integrity of coffee," said Schultz.

At the time of the interview, Schultz was visiting a Starbucks farm in Costa Rica, which grows and roasts Arabica coffee, one of the most popular types.

The farm also serves as a research hub where Starbucks can study what impact climate change could have on coffee growing, said Schultz. He wants to share that information with coffee growers worldwide, regardless of whether they work for the company.

"It may be hard for people to understand why we are sharing all this information,” Schultz told Time. “If we don’t, there’s going to be tremendous adverse pressure on the coffee industry."

Last year, Schultz stepped down as CEO of Starbucks. Earlier this month, he revealed he would leave the company as its chairman, effective Tuesday. He now holds the honorary title of chairman emeritus.

The risks to coffee posed by climate change aren't new. In 2016, a report from The Climate Institute, based in Australia, said the total growing area for coffee worldwide could be cut in half by 2050.

Meanwhile, a 2017 study published in the journal "Proceedings for the National Academy of Sciences" said the decline in areas suitable for coffee growth could drop even further. It found regions in Latin America suitable for growing coffee could decline as much as 88 percent by 2050.

