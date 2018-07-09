WASHINGTON – A federal judge sentenced George Papadopoulos, a onetime aide to President Donald Trump’s campaign, to two weeks in prison and a $9,500 fine on Friday for lying to federal agents about conversations in which he was told that the Russian government had obtained “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.

Papadopoulos is the first former Trump aide to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Moscow's interference in the 2016 election.

"I made a terrible mistake for which I paid dearly and I am terribly ashamed," Papadopoulos said at his sentencing hearing. "My entire life has been turned upside down."

Papadopoulos' lawyer Thomas Breen had asked for leniency for his client, saying, "The president of the United States hindered this investigation more than George Papadopoulos ever could."

Papadopoulos admitted last year that he lied to the FBI about interactions in which people he thought were linked to the Russian government described Moscow having “thousands of emails” with damaging information about Clinton. The exchanges came shortly after he joined Trump's campaign and months before U.S. authorities learned that Russian intelligence officers had stolen huge troves of emails from Democratic political organizations. When they came to light, they triggered the investigation that has loomed over the first two years of Trump’s presidency.

